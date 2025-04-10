Visitors to Eryri this Easter urged to take advantage of upgraded bus services

Tourists are being urged to take advantage of upgraded bus services if they plan to visit Eryri this Easter, after a record number of passengers travelled by bus last summer.

Transport for Wales (TfW) working in partnership with Gwynedd Council and the Eryri National Park Authority have transformed the popular Eryri Sherpa bus network, which offers frequent and accessible bus services linking centres such as Bangor, Caernarfon and Porthmadog to key visitor attractions across the heart of the national park.

New, more comfortable buses run on all routes throughout the day on key routes including Park and Ride sites at Llanberis and Nant Peris offering visitors an affordable and sustainable way of enjoying a visit to one of Wales most popular tourist areas.

In August last year over 72,000 people used the Sherpa’r Wyddfa service, an increase of over 7 per cent 2023. Overall passenger numbers on the Sherpa’r network have increased by 79 per cent compared with the pre-covid period.

Meanwhile the Traws Cymru T10 service which links Bangor – Bethesda – Betws y Coed – Corwen saw a rise of 86 per cent in August 2024 compared with August 2023, and an increase of 44 per cent in passenger numbers in 24/25 compared with the previous year.

Stunning

After visiting both services in the Betws y Coed area, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “Eryri is a stunning place to live in, work and visit. It understandably attracts thousands of visitors who want to enjoy the amazing scenery and activities. It is a very special place, and we must do all we can to ensure people have the option to visit in a sustainable and convenient way.

“The success of the Sherpa’r Wyddfa and T10 services over last summer is great news. It shows that if a reliable alternative to the car is provided, then it can make a difference. I’m pleased to see the results of the work TfW have been undertaking with the national park and the local authorities to deliver these services.

“If you are planning on visiting Eryri over Easter or later in the summer make the most of these excellent services which provide a stress-free way to enjoy the national park.”

Relaxing

Angela Jones , Eryri National Park Head of Partnership said: ““By reducing car miles in and around Eryri, these bus services play a vital role in protecting our environment while also supporting local towns and villages by bringing visitors directly to their doorstep.

“Travelling by bus allows people to enjoy themselves in the stunning scenery of the National Park, offering a more relaxed and enjoyable experience compared to driving. “e are delighted to see how these sustainable transport options are making a positive impact both for our communities and the natural beauty of Eryri.”

