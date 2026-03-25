Visitors to Wales Comic Con can travel on special Red Dwarf steam train with actor Chris Barrie

Emily Price

Visitors to Wales Comic Con this year will have the chance to travel to the event aboard a special Red Dwarf steam train with actor Chris Barrie.

Llangollen and Corwen Railway announced their new partnership with the Wales Comic Con on Tuesday (March 24) ahead of the event which takes place on 4 and 5 April at the iconic Llangollen Pavilion.

To celebrate the new collaboration, fans will have the opportunity to travel in truly unique style aboard a special Red Dwarf steam train on Saturday 4 April, featuring celebrated actor and comedian Chris Barrie.

Best known for his role as Arnold Rimmer in the long-running sci-fi comedy Red Dwarf, Chris Barrie will travel on the steam train with fans in a special meet and greet experience as it journeys through the Dee Valley.

Chris Barrie has also enjoyed a distinguished career as a vocal impressionist on ITV’s Spitting Image and starred as Gordon Brittas in the BBC sitcom The Brittas Empire, as well as appearing as Hillary the butler in the Lara Croft Tomb Raider films.

He is also known for his personal enthusiasm for steam railways, making the collaboration a natural fit.

The special service will depart Corwen at 9am on Saturday 4 April, before arriving in Llangollen at approximately 9.40am, just a short walk from the Pavilion.

Capacity is limited to the first 200 passengers.

Tickets are priced at £40, £12 for kids and includes a full-line return journey between Llangollen and Corwen, with return services available at 12.20pm, 1.45pm, 3.15pm or 4.20pm.

The ticket also includes priority entry to Wales Comic Con.

Cosplay

On Sunday 5 April, the partnership continues with a special “Cosplay on the Trains” experience.

The first 200 passengers will receive a full-line return journey on the railway plus priority entry to Wales Comic Con, offering exceptional value as both travel and event access are included.

Organisers have also promised surprise appearances and themed experiences throughout the day.

Dave Hennigan, Trust Manager at the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, said, “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with the team behind Wales Comic Con to bring these exciting plans to life.

“Having worked with them previously, we know just how passionate and creative they are in delivering memorable events, and it is fantastic to be collaborating once again.

“The opportunity to welcome fans aboard a special steam service, particularly with such a well-known guest, is something truly unique for our railway and the local area.

“It makes it even more special that Chris Barrie himself has a genuine love of steam trains, which adds an extra layer of excitement for both railway enthusiasts and Red Dwarf fans alike.

“This partnership marks the beginning of what we hope will be a strong and lasting relationship, and we are very much looking forward to working together on this and other future events that will help attract new audiences and showcase everything our railway and Llangollen has to offer.”

Wales Comic Con will bring together stars of film, television, gaming and comics alongside cosplay, traders and immersive fan experiences.

The new partnership with the Llangollen and Corwen Railway aims to enhance the visitor experience while showcasing one of north Wales’ most scenic heritage attractions.

Exclusive tickets can be bought here