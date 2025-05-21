Voice of Wales’ homophobic rant ‘endorsed by UKIP councillor’

Martin Shipton

A former Independent councillor who defected to Ukip has been accused of endorsing a vile homophobic Facebook rant by the notorious far right channel that calls itself the Voice of Wales.

Stan Robinson, who was Ukip’s candidate in Llanelli in last year’s general election, and convicted fraudster Dan Morgan jointly run the Voice of Wales video channel.

In a Facebook post, Voice of Wales reproduced a photograph of window displays in Swansea city centre, advertising the city’s Pride festival, together with text which reads: “Remember I recently said about there being zero effort by anyone to celebrate VE Day in Swansea …

“This is today, all new pride crap plastered everywhere. Lloyds Bank, M&S, Slug & Lettuce and more!

“They will go above and beyond to celebrate degeneracy whilst ignoring our hero’s [sic].

“Pride is one of the seven deadly sins.

“Men can’t be women, you perverts.”

‘Hate speech’

One of the people who commented under the post was Llanelli town councillor Amanda Carter. Elected as an Independent in 2022, she soon switched to Ukip, resisting calls from Labour to resign and fight a by-election.

Her comment under the Voice of Wales rant was: “Hopefully this will end soon. We have had Pride all year.”

A Llanelli Labour source, who did not want to be named because of the fear of recriminations, said: “This is the sort of hate speech riddled with prejudice and bigotry we have come to expect from the Voice of Wales.

“Free speech is all very well, but when it is inciting people to hate minorities because of their sexual orientation it is completely unacceptable and has to be called out. In my view, these are certainly not the kind of statements that should be made by people who aspire to elected office. We should be striving for social cohesion, not trying to incite people to hate others who are different from them.

“As for Voice of Wales’ claim that VE Day was ignored in Swansea, this is clearly untrue.There was no shortage of events in Swansea to commemorate the heroism of those who fought against fascism in World War Two, including a swell-attended service at St Mary’s Church in Swansea, which also involved a procession through the city centre which I know was greatly appreciated by veterans, their families and the general public. The suggestion that this and other events did not occur is an example of the kind of misinformation and fake news associated with Voice of Wales.

“Equally there were well-attended events in Llanelli, including in Dafen, as well as a ceremony where flags were raised at Llenelli Town Hall. We can do without the lies of Voice of Wales.”

‘Unacceptable’

The source said Cllr Carter’s Facebook comment was also unacceptable.

“While the words she used were not in themselves as vile as those used by Voice of Wales, my interpretation of what she said certainly amounted to an endorsement of Voice of Wales’ hateful take on a festival which provides support and enjoyment to many people.”

The anti-fascist campaign group Hope Not Hate’s latest report on UKIP states: “The UK Independence Party, better known as UKIP, is a far-right party that played a leading role in pushing for the UK to leave the European Union. Founded in 1993 as a single-issue Eurosceptic campaign group, the party began to perform well in local and national elections under the leadership of Nigel Farage, and it was UKIP’s growing popularity in the years leading up to the 2015 general election that prompted then-Prime Minister David Cameron to promise a referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU if given another term.

“However, the party has since faced a catastrophic fall in fortunes, with its vote share and income dwindling to the point of oblivion. It faced relentless infighting and ten changes of leadership between the resignation of Nigel Farage in 2016 and the election of leader Neil Hamilton in 2021. In January last year, Hamilton stepped down and Lois Perry, a climate sceptic campaigner, briefly took over. She resigned after 34 days, citing a bad case of pneumonia (and has since re-emerged as director of the British offshoot of the Heritage Foundation, an American climate denial pressure group).

“Nicholas Tenconi, the head of Turning Point UK, is now UKIP’s leader. In a podcast in January 2025, he admitted being sentenced for a fight outside a nightclub. A media report from his 2011 court case mentions Tenconi punched a victim in an apparent drunken argument over a cigarette, which led to the victim being kicked on the ground. Tenconi avoided jail and was fined and ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work. “My debt to society is paid,” Tenconi told a podcaster.

“UKIP entered 24 candidates at the general election, almost half the 43 it put up in 2019. They included Voice of Wales‘s co-founder Stan Robinson, who has previously called for a journalist to be castrated with a ‘rusty blade”.

“All but one lost their deposits. UKIP also performed badly in the local elections, putting forward just 16 candidates, including the conspiracy theorist Leo Robinson, who has told his followers to prepare for war with ‘death jab agents’.”

