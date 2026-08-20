Volunteers brave scorching weather to help council improve footpaths

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

Volunteers swapped their walking poles for pruning saws and loppers to help a north Wales council upgrade a footpath near Dolgellau.

Nine helpers from the Meirionnydd Ramblers group braved the recent scorching weather to assist with improvements on a mile-long section of a route near Llanfachreth.

They were working alongside Cyngor Gwynedd’s rights of way officers and contractors.

“We were very pleased to receive funding from the Ramblers Accessibility Fund to be able to undertake the work which means the path is now much easier for walkers to get through,” said Gill Caves, footpath secretary for the Meirionnydd Ramblers group.

“The very dry conditions meant that in places the ground was very hard to dig but the improved section of path means that nearly a mile of the path network has now been made more accessible for everyone.”

During the work the group helped to replace two broken stiles with self-closing gates, installed a number of way-marker posts and cut back vegetation.

Sam Hollingworth, Meirionnydd Rights of Way officer for Cyngor Gwynedd, said she was “really impressed by how much they had achieved bearing in mind the heat of the day and the hard ground.

“Our thanks go to such willing volunteers for giving their time and hard work. It has been a fantastic example of co-operative working to improve access to the network.”

Craig ab Iago, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for the Environment said: “Gwynedd boasts a network of public footpath across the county which offer opportunities for people to enjoy the natural environment, improve their health and well-being, and which helps connect our communities.

“They allow local residents and those who visit the area to leave the car behind and to get out and enjoy Gwynedd’s countryside.

“It’s great to see projects like this one in Llanfachreth where Cyngor Gwynedd staff have been working with volunteers from the local Ramblers to make a positive difference and helping to maintain the local paths.

“Thanks to their contribution, this section of path is now more accessible and easier to use, benefiting residents and visitors alike.”

The council had also posted on its Facebook page: “Nine enthusiastic volunteers started the day by splitting into two teams, one team had the duty of placing way marker posts and clearing the overgrown path of brambles, bracken and branches.

“The others installed two self-closing gates to improve access with the guidance of contractors Geraint Micah and Simon Stratton. Both groups were able to participate in all aspects of the work by rotating and giving their hand in a variety of jobs.

“The session was supported by a grant from the Ramblers’ Path Accessibility Fund. Many thanks to the volunteers and Gill Caves from Meirionnydd Ramblers for all their assistance.

“They accomplished a great deal, especially considering the extreme heat – fortunately most of the work was under tree shade.”

Gill Caves is keen to encourage more people to join the Meirionnydd group, which enjoys regular walks, to suit all types from shorter or flatter walks to longer mountainous hikes.

“We enjoy social gatherings as well as walks and it is great way to keep fit as well as meeting people,” she said.

“We are very happy for people to join us on our walks, or offer help on any future workdays.”

All information about the group together with their programme of forthcoming walks can be found at www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.

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