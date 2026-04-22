Volunteers fear thousands of toads lost after reservoir drained during breeding season

Amelia Jones

A group of volunteers who helped more than 1,000 toads safely reach their breeding grounds say they fear the animals may have died after a reservoir was drained.

Members of Wrexham Toad Patrols assist amphibians across busy roads each year as they migrate to breed at Nant-y-Ffrith Reservoir. The patrols, which take place during spring, see volunteers heading out at night in all weather conditions to protect the species from traffic.

However, the reservoir has now been emptied by Hafren Dyfrdwy, which said the work was part of essential safety improvements.

Volunteers said they were shocked to learn the reservoir had been drained, adding that the timing could have serious consequences for wildlife. They said many of the toads would have still been at the site and due to leave within weeks, at the end of the breeding season.

In a Facebook post, a volunteer said:”This wasn’t just water being drained – this was the removal of an entire ecosystem, carried out without warning to the local community or to the organisations dedicated to protecting our wildlife. Done quietly, majority of water being pumped over a long weekend, when fewer eyes would notice. Sneaky, and deeply concerning.

“For weeks leading up to this, dedicated local volunteers gave up their evenings – in wind, rain, and sleet – to help migrating toads safely cross dangerous roads. Over 1,500 toads were assisted this year alone. These people sacrificed time with their families, stood in the cold after long workdays, and risked their own safety to protect a species already in decline.

“Toads are creatures of instinct and loyalty – they return to the same breeding grounds year after year. You can’t simply relocate them and expect them to adapt. They will try, relentlessly, to return “home.” With the reservoir gone, an entire population may have been wiped out in one action.”

The group fears the loss of water could have killed large numbers of amphibians, undoing weeks of conservation work. More than 1,000 toads were helped across roads this year alone.

Environmental impact

Concerns have also been raised about the wider environmental impact. The reservoir had provided a habitat for a range of species, including frogs, newts, insects and birds.

Local conservation efforts linked to the Curlew Recovery Project had also been taking place in the area, with work carried out over winter to improve conditions for wading birds such as curlews and lapwings.

Campaigners say draining the reservoir during the breeding season could affect nesting sites and feeding conditions, particularly due to changes in water levels and surrounding soil moisture.

The incident comes amid wider concerns about declining amphibian populations across the UK, with toads particularly vulnerable due to habitat loss and road deaths.

Despite acknowledging the need for infrastructure work, volunteers say greater consideration should be given to timing and communication.

The post added: “We understand the need for the works, and why they are doing it, we just don’t understand the timing?! Surely another 3-4 weeks of waiting wouldn’t have killed them? But it has killed a whole generation of amphibians.”