Vote Lib Dem in Powys by-elections to keep Reform out, says tactical voting website

Martin Shipton

The tactical voting website Stopreformuk.vote has backed the Welsh Liberal Democrats in two of the council by-elections taking place next week for seats on Powys County Council.

The website, supported by Carol Vorderman, has backed voting for Lib Dem candidate Colin Millichap in Yscir with Honddu Isaf and Llanddew and Lib Dem candidate Tim Wilson in Llanyre with Nantmel as the best way of stopping Reform in both contests.

The by-elections are being held following the resignation of the previous Reform councillors following their election to the Senedd last month.

Iain McIntosh was elected as a Conservative councillor in Yscir with Honddu Isaf and Llanddew at the 2022 election with 505 votes (58.1%), defeating in a straight fight the Lib Dem candidate who got 354 votes (41.9%). Mr McIntosh defected to Reform last year, and in the recent Senedd election he was elected as Reform’s number two candidate in Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd.

Senedd Members cannot also sit as councillors and a by-election is taking place on July 2 in which Mr McIntosh’s wife Dawn McIntosh is the Reform candidate.

In Llanyre with Nantmel, in 2022, Claire Mills was elected with 386 votes (53.7%), defeating the Lib Dem candidate who received 332 votes (46.3%).

Ms Mills had originally been elected as a Conservative to Powys County Council in 2017. In 2020 she defected to Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party. She stood for Abolish in the 2021 Senedd election but was not elected. In 2022 she was re-elected to Powys County Council as an Independent, and in March 2025 affiliated herself with Reform UK. In May’s Senedd election she was elected as a Reform MS for Gwynedd Maldwyn under her new name Claire Johnson-Wood.

Responding to the endorsement for their candidates, the Welsh Liberal Democrats have said that the message is clear: to voters who want to stop Reform, they need to back the Liberal Democrats, and a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop the chaos and populism of Reform that have delivered poor results in places like Kent, despite Reform having “promised the world” to voters.

Reform UK have come under fire for their running of local councils in England over the last year after failing to deliver on some of the party’s headline promises. Despite campaigning on claims that Reform-run councils would not need to raise council tax because they would root out waste and inefficiency, several councils under their control have since approved near-maximum tax rises.

‘Clear message’

Commenting on the endorsements, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick said: “These endorsements send a clear message to voters across Powys: if you want to stop Reform, vote Liberal Democrat.

“Both Tim and Colin are local, rooted in their communities and have outstanding records of public service.

“People are increasingly seeing through Reform’s empty promises. They promised voters the world, but where they have taken control of councils, they have struggled to deliver and have already broken some of their biggest pledges.

“With the elections set to be so close, every vote will count. For voters who want to stop Reform’s brand of chaos and populism, the choice is clear: vote Liberal Democrat.

“In both Yscir with Honddu Isaf and Llanddew and Llanyre with Nantmel, only the Liberal Democrats can beat Reform. A vote for Colin Millichap or Tim Wilson is a vote for hardworking local champions who will stand up for their communities and deliver real results, not political gimmicks.”

Meanwhile the same tactical voting website has advised voters in a Carmarthenshire County Council by-election at Llangennech on June 25 to back Plaid Cymru to defeat Reform.