Vote opens to name museum’s 3D-printed mammoth

Visitors to Cardiff National Museum over the autumn half term will be able to vote on a name for the newest attraction, the 3D-printed mammoth skeleton.

Since the launch of the competition at the start of the summer holidays, visitors to Cardiff National Museum and the National Museum Wales website have proposed several potential names for the new mammoth, now on show in the Main Hall.

After receiving over 1400 proposals, the panel has created a shortlist of three names:

1) Morus

2) Macsen

3) Tom Bones

Now the museum is inviting the public to visit and cast their vote for their favourite of the shortlisted names.

‘Amazing response’

The mammoth, measuring three metres tall and five measures long, is a replica of mammoth bones found by a dog walker in September 1986 on a farm in Condover, Shropshire.

After being recovered by a team of scientists and local volunteers it was calculated that the bones were between 14,000 and 14,500 years old, making them the remains of some of the last recorded mammoths in Britain and Europe.

Mared Maggs, Head of Cardiff National Museum, said: “We have been inspired by the amazing response to the naming campaign, and we have received over 1,400 names. A big thank you to everyone who contributed — cutting the list down to three was a mammoth task!

“Over half term, we invite our visitors and Cardiff residents to pop down to the Museum and join in the fun. Come and vote and help the furry mammoth settle in Cardiff by choosing the perfect name.”

The final vote will open on Saturday 25 October and will be open throughout the autumn half term until Sunday 2 November. People can only vote by visiting Cardiff National Museum and putting a ticket in the appropriate bucket.

Creativity

Amgueddfa Cymru’s exhibition and public engagement program is possible thanks to the support of the People’s Postcode Lottery players. As well as the mammoth, this includes the exhibitions Picture Post: Icon of the Twentieth Century and Hip Hop: The Story of Wales which are currently on view at Cardiff National Museum. ⁠

Laura Chow, Head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “It’s great to see so many people taking part in the ‘Name the Mammoth’ campaign for the creativity it has inspired. The mammoth skeleton is incredible and has clearly caught the public’s imagination.

“I’m proud that support from our players has helped make this possible and we would encourage everyone to visit Cardiff National Museum over half term to vote for her.”

The winning name will be announced by Amgueddfa Cymru in November.