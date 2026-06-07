Vow to increase defence spending to 3% ‘absolutely sacrosanct’ – Lammy

The Deputy Prime Minister said “the money will be found” to set out how new equipment and infrastructure will be procured, as he faced questions about which departments may face cuts to fund the armed forces.

Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge for defence spending to reach 3% of national income is “absolutely sacrosanct under this Government”, David Lammy has said amid delays to an investment plan for the future.

The Defence Investment Plan (Dip) was expected last year but may not be published until July amid reported wrangling within Government over how to pay for the plans.

Asked whether he would be happy to give up some of the justice budget to shore up cash for defence, Mr Lammy, who is also Lord Chancellor, said he would not comment on discussions with the Treasury but that defence of the nation is “the first purpose of any Government”.

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “The money will be found, our commitment to 2.6% and then to three (is) absolutely sacrosanct under this Government.”

It comes after MPs on the Commons spending watchdog criticised the delays in publishing the Dip, which ministers have said will be released before the Nato summit in Turkey begins on July 7.

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said: “Excuses to the effect of ‘taking the time to get the details right’ simply do not cut it.”

The UK has committed to reach a defence spending target of 3% of gross domestic product when economic conditions allow, and 2.6% – which includes spending on the military as well as on security and intelligence – by 2027.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reported Sir Keir would target net zero and transport as he looks for cuts to fund the Dip.

Capital spending, which is used for long-term investment on infrastructure, will also be reduced by 1% across all departments to raise around £6 billion by the end of the Parliament, according to the paper.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the delays to the Dip were a “mark of shame” for the Labour Government and “our national security is being undermined”.

“The military is tearing its hair out waiting for Keir Starmer to make a decision. British jobs are on the line,” she said.

An MoD spokesman said the Government is providing a “generational increase” in defence spending, with an extra £270 billion across this Parliament.

The spokesman said: “The Defence Investment Plan will fix the outdated, overcommitted and underfunded programme we inherited.

“We are working hard to finalise it. As the Defence Secretary told Parliament this week, the Prime Minister is determined to publish it before the Nato summit.”