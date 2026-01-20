Wage growth falls as unemployment stays at highest level for nearly five years

UK wage growth has fallen back once again while the unemployment rate has remained at the highest level for nearly five years as official figures reveal deepening jobs woes in the retail and hospitality sectors.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said average regular earnings growth fell to 4.5% in the three months to November, down from 4.6% in the previous three months and staying at the lowest since April 2022.

With Consumer Prices Index inflation taken into account, wages were 0.9% higher.

The ONS said the rate of UK unemployment remained unchanged at 5.1% in the latest three months, against expectations for a drop to 5%, while figures estimated the number of employees on payrolls fell 43,000 in December, with some of the biggest falls in the hard-hit retail and hospitality sectors.

The monthly estimate was the biggest decline since November 2020 at the height of the pandemic although the figure is subject to revision.

But the data showed a welcome rise in vacancies, up 10,000 to 734,000 – the biggest increase since the second quarter of 2022.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “The number of employees on payroll has fallen again, with reductions over the last year concentrated in retail and hospitality, and reflecting ongoing weak hiring activity.”

She added: “While there was a slight increase in vacancies in the latest period, the overall number has remained broadly flat over the last six months, following a long decline.

“Wage growth in the private sector has slowed to its lowest rate in five years while public sector wage growth remains elevated reflecting the continued impact of some pay rises being awarded earlier than they were last year.”

The data showed a 72,000 fall in payrolled employees year-on-year in the wholesale and retail sector, with a 21,000 estimated drop between November and December .

In hospitality, payrolled employees dropped 70,000 annually, with a 9,000 fall in December alone.

The sectors have been knocked hard by soaring employment costs over the past year following last year’s hike in National Insurance contributions and steep minimum wage increases.

Alex Hall-Chen, principal policy adviser for employment at the Institute of Directors, said: “These figures reflect the cumulative impact of historically low levels of business confidence and the Government’s employment policies over the past year: increasing employer’s National Insurance contributions, above-inflation increases to the National Living Wage, and the Employment Rights Act have all severely dampened employer demand for labour.”

Wage growth in the private sector – which is closely watched by interest rate setters at the Bank of England – fell to 3.6% in the three months to November, which is the lowest since 2020.

Economists said the figures confirmed a weakening labour market but added the Bank was unlikely to cut rates again when it next decides in February.

The Bank reduced rates to 3.75% from 4% in December, marking the fourth cut last year, as inflation fell.

Thomas Pugh, chief economist at RSM UK, said: “The slowdown in private sector regular pay growth, to 3.6%, will go some way to reassuring the Monetary Policy Committee that the disinflationary slowdown in pay growth in still happening.

“However, total pay growth remains too fast for the MPC to relax, that will limit its ability to cut rates further this year.”

“In the near term, the labour market will probably loosen a little further but should start to gradually recover throughout the rest of 2026,” he added.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said be believes another rate cut could come in the spring.

“The data will keep the MPC on track to cut rates again in April but gives rate setters no need to urgently ease policy next month,” he said.