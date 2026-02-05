Wait for Mandelson papers set to drag on as PM apologises for believing peer

The wait for the publication of Peter Mandelson’s vetting papers is set to drag on after Parliament’s intelligence watchdog said it could not provide a timetable for releasing the documents.

The Intelligence and Security Committee has been tasked with reviewing whether some of the papers should be withheld for national security reasons.

But in a letter to Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday, the committee said it could not commit to a publication date “until we know the size of the task at hand”.

Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister said he wanted to publish the documents “as quickly as possible” but had been advised by the police that releasing certain information could prejudice an investigation into Lord Mandelson.

Downing Street said officials had “begun discussions with the ISC about the process for releasing these documents” and would update Parliament once it has been agreed.

The delay will prolong the scandal for Sir Keir who, in a speech in Hastings, apologised to the victims of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying he was “sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him” British ambassador to Washington.

The Prime Minister insisted that “none of us knew the depth of the darkness” of Lord Peter Mandelson’s relationship with the convicted sex offender when he was picked for the role.

Amid growing uncertainty about his political future, Sir Keir said he shared the “anger and frustration” of colleagues about the saga but vowed to continue as Prime Minister.

He struck a defiant tone amid pressure from Labour MPs furious about his decision to hand the peer the top diplomatic job, saying: “I was elected on a mandate in 2024 to change the country for the better” and “that’s what I intend to do”.

He is facing calls from within Labour ranks for a “total overhaul of personnel” in Downing Street and to admit he made a “catastrophic error of political and moral judgment”.

And others have called for him to dismiss his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, whom many blame for Lord Mandelson’s appointment.

No-confidence vote

Meanwhile, opposition parties have called for a no-confidence vote in the Prime Minister.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch told a Westminster press conference: “He will have to be dragged out of Number 10, so I am making them an offer.

“If they want the change they know the country needs, come and speak to my whips and let’s talk seriously about a vote of no confidence to force the moment.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Let’s have a confidence vote now to see whether Labour MPs have any confidence in the Prime Minister, so the Government can get past this one way or the other and start focusing on the change our country needs.”

And Nigel Farage described the Prime Minister’s apology as “very weak” and “not quite believable”.

The Reform UK leader said: “This is the biggest scandal for 100 years. This is way bigger than the Profumo affair back in the early 60s. This is sex, money, corruption, the use of confidential information.”