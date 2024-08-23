Wales’ 20mph speed limits force cycle race to change route
A cycle race has been shortened and rerouted because of the introduction of the 20mph default speed limit across Wales, organisers said.
Three of the five stages of the Junior Tour of Wales, which starts on Friday, have been changed as support vehicles would not be able to keep up with the riders without breaking the limit.
The race finish has been moved from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, the home of three-time Olympic cycling medallist Emma Finucane.

Mr George said organisers had asked for temporary road orders to ensure the riders and convoy could maintain speeds through 20mph sections but were unable to secure them.
“Whilst some will recognise that cyclists cannot be prosecuted for speeding, we still have a convoy of vehicles to manage and we also have no benchmark for what happens if an incident happens within a 20mph zone,” he said.
“We make decisions to protect riders, organisers, ourselves and cycling in general.
“It is not as black and white as just about the limits, especially when 20mph zones are not all the same.
“Some sections, uphill, the speed limit will not be exceeded and is therefore not an issue; other sections that are downhill may see riders doubling the speed limit.”
The Junior Tour of Wales is an annual race which started in 1981 and participants have included former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas and double mountain bike gold medallist Tom Pidcock.
A total of 100 riders will start the race in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, on Friday and head through Powys and Pembrey Country Park in Carmarthenshire over the weekend.
The race concludes with a final stage through Monmouthshire on Monday.

In September last year Wales became the first country in the UK to drop the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph in built-up areas.
A petition against the law, on the Welsh Parliament webpage, was signed by nearly 470,000 people.
The Welsh Government says cutting the speed limit will protect lives and save the NHS in Wales £92 million a year.
It predicts the change will save up to 100 lives and 20,000 casualties in the first decade.
Not all 30mph roads will see speed limits reduced as councils have the power to exempt certain routes.
The project is costing around £33 million to implement and has proven controversial, with reports of the new 20mph signs being defaced in areas including Conwy, Gwynedd, Newport, Torfaen, Wrexham and Flintshire.
The Welsh Conservatives opposed the scheme and cited Welsh Government documents estimating the cost to the Welsh economy of increased journey times at anywhere between £2.7 billion and £8.9 billion.
This story has gone viral, now being reported on around the world.
Not a very good advert for Wales IMHO
Maybe they should just cycle around Cardiff. There’s no enforcement on bikes that go through red lights (nearly all of them), cutting across roads, no lights,
passing cars at 20 mph + cycling without holding the handlebars and
speeding up and down Queen.Street which is pedestriaised and supposed to be bike free,without a care on the world because they won’t be stopped.
Temporary road closures don’t seem an issue in other area’s then why were they refused? This wont be the first time such closures are requested for cycle races.
Interesting comment on only 7 miles out of the 237 are an issue (being 20). So much for blanket ban davies to tub thump about. Has he warmed up yet? Bound to be dribbling all over this.
“Some sections, uphill, the speed limit will not be exceeded and is therefore not an issue; other sections that are downhill may see riders doubling the speed limit.”
In that case, they would also have exceeded the previous 30mph limit, and somehow it wasn’t an issue then.
Race came through the 20mph in Berriew a few months back and exceeded limit as it did when it was 30mph and it wasn’t a problem. Incidentally Police motor bike escorts were well over the limit – 40mph plus!
If the roads were closed none of this would be an issue. What other cycling races are held on open roads sharing with other road users? This is a non story.
Please remember that all speed limits only apply to motorised vehicles.
I think the issue here is the support vehicles travelling too far behind the cyclists on downhill urban sections, but surely the organisers could have found a solution. The support vehicles would it any case have no problem catching up outside of the limited areas or at the nearest uphill section.