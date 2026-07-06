Wales aims to become leading cycling destination as Tour de France countdown begins

Mark Mansfield

The Welsh Government has set out plans to establish Wales as one of the world’s leading cycling tourism destinations as the countdown begins to the Tour de France’s historic first visit to the country.

With one year to go until the race arrives in Wales, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said hosting a stage of the world’s biggest annual sporting event presented a unique opportunity to boost tourism, encourage more people to cycle and leave a lasting legacy for communities and businesses.

The First Minister marked the milestone with a cycling event at Caerphilly Castle, joined by Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan, representatives from cycling organisations, tourism bodies and local businesses.

The Tour de France will come to Wales for the first time on 4 July 2027, when Stage 3 departs from Welshpool before passing through Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells and Brecon, climbing into Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, tackling eight categorised climbs and finishing in Cardiff.

The stage is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators and form the final UK leg of the Grand Départ.

The Welsh Government says it wants to use the event to strengthen Wales’ reputation as a cycling destination long after the race has left.

Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “For the first time in its history, Wales will host a stage of the world’s largest annual free-to-attend sporting event, providing an unprecedented opportunity to showcase our nation.

“With a year to go, cycling fans will be beyond excited ahead of the Tour coming to Wales. This is a brilliant opportunity to showcase Wales as a world-leading destination for cyclists of all abilities, with fantastic cycle routes and world-class hospitality.”

As part of the preparations, Visit Wales has been promoting the country at this year’s Tour de France Grand Départ in Barcelona, where it has a stand in the official fan zone highlighting Welsh cycling routes and outdoor attractions.

Joining the stand is Cycle Champs, a Carmarthenshire company whose balance bikes featured in the opening celebrations of this year’s race.

The Welsh Government is also developing a new online route planning tool to help visitors discover cycling routes across Wales and is encouraging accommodation providers to sign up to its Cyclist Welcome scheme, which recognises businesses offering facilities for visiting cyclists.

Heledd Fychan said the Tour would create opportunities well beyond race day: “Over the coming year, businesses, suppliers, schools, community organisations and volunteers across Wales will have opportunities to become involved in activities linked to the Tour de France, helping showcase Welsh products, talent, heritage and destinations while ensuring communities across the country benefit from the event.

“Visitors and riders will also be able to use a new route planning tool to discover and plan cycling experiences across Wales, helping extend the event’s tourism legacy.”

Geraint Thomas

Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, who has been appointed Wales’ Cycling Ambassador, said Wales had everything needed to attract cyclists from around the world.

Speaking from Barcelona, he said: “Wales is made for bikes. These roads and landscapes shaped me as a rider and played a huge part in making me who I am today.

“With world-class road climbs, incredible mountain biking and traffic-free family trails, Wales offers something for every rider. With just one year to go, this is our moment to show the world what we’ve got.”

Businesses along the route are also preparing for an expected influx of visitors.

Nicholas Ball, owner of Caerphilly cycling business Bike Shedz, said the race offered a chance to showcase Wales internationally.

“The Tour de France is a unique opportunity to showcase Wales on a global stage. For businesses like ours, it’s a chance to welcome new visitors, highlight everything Wales has to offer and inspire more people to get out on their bikes.”

Catalyst

Meanwhile, Beicio Cymru said the race should be seen as a catalyst for increasing cycling participation rather than simply a one-day event.

Chief executive Caroline Spanton said: “The Tour de France is the moment. But moments pass.

“What we are building is a movement – a Wales where every child can ride a bike, where every community has a club worth joining, where cycling isn’t a sport for some people, it’s a way of life for everyone.”

The Tour de France comes to Wales following five years of work between the Welsh Government and its partners to bring the race to the UK. More than 7,000 volunteers will be recruited across the UK to help deliver the Grand Départ, while further details of community events, business opportunities and cultural activities linked to the race are expected to be announced over the coming months.