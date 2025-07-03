Wales and Ireland commit to new agreement

Wales and Ireland will commit to a new agreement today in a bid to deepen co-operation between the two nations over the next five years.

Tánaiste Simon Harris TD and First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan will meet in Swansea on Wednesday (July 2) at the Ireland-Wales Forum, with the launch of the new Ireland-Wales Shared Statement 2030.

The Welsh Government says the new statement will build on the success of the 2021-2025 Ireland-Wales Shared Statement.

The two governments will commit to develop closer ties in a range of different areas, including cooperation related to renewable energy, research and innovation while strengthening the historic cultural and linguistic bonds that connect the two nations.

The 2030 Statement establishes a framework for bilateral co-operation until the end of the decade, following on from the previous agreement signed in Cardiff in March 2021.

Collaboration

The six areas for collaboration include, political and official engagement, climate, energy, environment and sustainability, economy and trade, education, research and innovation, culture, language and heritage as well as communities, diaspora and sport.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said: “Our relationship with Wales remains very important to Ireland.

“The Shared Statement underlines the breadth of connection between us – across trade, research, energy, culture and language. This is all underpinned and cemented by our vibrant and rich people-to-people connections.

“The new Shared Statement to 2030 allows us build on the excellent cooperation of recent years. It will provide renewed focus and momentum, carrying forward this unique and vibrant partnership into the next decade.”

‘Priorities’

First Minister Eluned Morgan added: “The Statement marks a significant step forward in our relationship with Ireland. By working together on shared priorities we can achieve far more than we could alone.

“This partnership demonstrates the strength of our historic bonds and our commitment to tackling common challenges together.

“From renewable energy to research, from language to culture, we are united by common values and aspirations.”

At today’s Forum, researchers at Swansea University and colleagues in Cork and Limerick will provide examples of co-operation on energy challenges alongside energy company MaresConnect, which is building an interconnector between the two countries.

The two leaders will also visit Dublin-based life science company ICON plc, which has an established base in Wales, and meet with the Wales Aerospace Forum, which is forging closer links with Ireland.

