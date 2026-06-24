Wales and Ireland deepen ties as Rhun ap Iorwerth makes first overseas visit as First Minister

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales and Ireland have agreed to strengthen cooperation on research, energy, trade and sport as First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth made his first overseas visit since taking office.

Mr ap Iorwerth travelled to Dublin for the sixth annual Ireland-Wales Forum, where he held talks with Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee.

The visit saw both governments reaffirm their commitment to closer collaboration across a range of areas, including clean energy, education, transport, culture and economic development.

A key outcome of the forum was an agreement to expand research links between Wales and Ireland.

The Royal Irish Academy’s Ireland-Wales Charlemont Grant Scheme, which supports collaboration between researchers in both countries, will be renewed for a second year. The Learned Society of Wales will also launch a reciprocal scheme designed to encourage new academic and research partnerships across the Irish Sea.

The forum reviewed progress made under the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement agreed in Swansea last year, with both governments committing to deepen cooperation in areas including research, trade, culture, education and sport.

Speaking after meeting the First Minister, Ms McEntee said Ireland and Wales were building an increasingly close relationship.

“We’ve just had a really positive discussion and engagement on the overall relationship between Ireland and Wales, and what I can say is that it will continue to go from strength to strength,” she said.

She described research collaboration as an important part of that relationship.

“The renewal of these research programmes and the launch of a new Welsh scheme will create new opportunities for researchers, strengthen innovation and deepen connections across the Irish Sea.

“In an increasingly connected world, partnerships matter. Whether through research, trade, culture or sport, Ireland and Wales are working together to deliver real benefits for our people and to build a stronger relationship for the years ahead.”

Energy was also a major topic of discussion, with both sides exploring opportunities for closer cooperation on renewable energy and cross-border infrastructure.

Ms McEntee said greater interconnection was a priority for the Irish Government.

“It is obviously a key focus and a priority for this Government, being more interconnected, reducing our costs overall, and collaborating more in particular on renewable energy,” she said.

‘Close relationship’

Mr ap Iorwerth said he was determined to build on the already close relationship between the two nations.

“The relationship that we have is one that has always been close, but one that I am determined in every way that we make closer still,” he said.

“In economic terms, specifically around energy, in cultural terms, in learning terms, in our environmental obligations, in the way that we work together to strengthen the transport links that are so important to both of us on both sides of the Irish Sea.”

The First Minister and Irish ministers also attended a discussion on the role of sport in promoting both nations internationally.

International connections

The panel, chaired by journalist Sinéad O’Carroll, included Ryder Cup programme manager Linda Hoey, former Ireland rugby international Tommy Bowe, Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney and Wales Netball chair Dr Helen Williams.

The discussion focused on how Wales and Ireland can use major sporting events to strengthen international connections and raise their profiles abroad.

Both countries are set to co-host matches during Euro 2028, which ministers said offers an opportunity to showcase Wales and Ireland to a global audience while delivering a lasting legacy for future generations.

The First Minister is also due to meet President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin during his visit to Dublin.