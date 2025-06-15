Wales and Ireland team up to research cutting-edge battery technology

Scientists from two universities have formed a pioneering research partnership to drive innovation in battery technology, collaborating on a project supported by the Wales-Ireland Research Alliance Award .

The project combines Swansea University’s expertise in battery materials and design with University of Limerick’s advancements in component development to create cutting-edge sodium metal batteries that circumvent the need to handle lithium during manufacturing. The so-called “anode-free” solution.

Dr Ashley Willow, project co-lead and Senior Lecturer in Chemical Engineering at Swansea University, said: “By using sodium—an abundant and widely available element—instead of lithium, we can develop batteries that are not only easier and more cost-effective to produce but will keep up with the upcoming boom in battery growth.

“Looking further ahead in battery technology, anode-free sodium-metal batteries can store and deliver more energy than established batteries such as lithium iron phosphate (LFP), with their lightweight design, making them ideal for battery use cases such as electric vehicles.

“Partnering with the University of Limerick allows us to accelerate this research, explore new ideas around extending the cycle life of anode-free batteries and bring us closer to the next generation of clean energy storage solutions.”

Investment

The Research Alliance Award has allocated €73,155 to the Swansea-Limerick initiative as part of a wider €584,378 investment supporting eight collaborative projects between Wales and Ireland.

Rebecca Evans MS, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy, and Planning, said: “We want to create a dynamic future for ourselves, championing innovation and new technologies to support a greener Wales, with better health, better jobs and prosperity for all.

“The Research Alliance Award funding is a fantastic opportunity for academic organisations in Wales and Ireland to forge new partnerships in a bid to tackle complex challenges with government support—per the ambitions of the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement and Joint Action Plan 2021 to 2025.”

Excellence

Professor Paul Boyle, Universities Wales Chair and Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University, added: “The UK’s re-association to Horizon Europe in 2024 is a great opportunity for Welsh researchers to be part of the world’s largest research collaboration programme.

“This joint programme between the Wales Innovation Network and Taighde Éireann – Research Ireland provides support for Welsh researchers to build new ties and strengthen existing partnerships with their Irish counterparts.

“I am delighted WIN can facilitate this initiative to showcase the excellence of Welsh research on an international stage and build collaborations to address global challenges.”

The Swansea-Limerick project supports long-term energy resilience and industrial sustainability across Wales and Ireland.

With the global battery market expected to grow rapidly in the coming decade, these innovations will position both nations as leaders in clean energy research and strengthen their ability to compete for further European funding under Horizon Europe.

Dr Ibrahim Aminu, project co-lead and Principal Investigator at the University of Limerick, said: “This project not only supports the advancement of battery technology but lays the foundation for a long-term strategic partnership between Limerick and Swansea, one that can address societal challenges while strengthening regional innovation.”