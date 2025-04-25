Wales and Japan deepen ties at Tokyo showcase

Wales’ economic ties with Japan have been further strengthened at an investor showcase in Tokyo.

The centrepiece of activities taking place as part of the Welsh Government’s Year of Wales and Japan celebrations in 2025, the event was attended by key Japanese entrepreneurs and businesses in a range of sectors.

The Wales Investor Showcase was hosted by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, to foster long-lasting trade benefits for both countries in areas such as renewable energy and digital transformation.

Wales has long enjoyed a partnership with Japan. The first investments in Wales by Japanese companies took place in the 1970s, and Wales is home to 70 Japanese companies today.

Deep roots

The Cabinet Secretary, Rebecca Evans, said: “Deep-rooted connections between Wales and Japan have flourished for generations, with trade links thriving over the last 50 years.

“With the World’s economies crying out for security and growth opportunities this is an opportune time for us to deepen our ties with Japan. It’s been heartening to hear so much positivity around our shared ambitions.

“The Wales Investor Showcase was about making introductions, deepening conversations and exploring investment opportunities for mutual growth and a sustainable, prosperous future for the next 50 years and beyond.

“It also highlighted the skills, creativity, tradition and world-leading capabilities in key sectors that define modern Wales.”

Mr Kazushi Ambe, Senior Adviser of Sony Group, said:

“The partnership between Wales and Japan, built over more than half a century, reflects deep mutual respect, shared values, and a strong sense of connection.”

Unity

She added: “In a time of constant change, it is these enduring qualities that continue to unite us.

“This showcase serves as a significant opportunity to further strengthen this bond and explore new avenues for collaboration.

“As both sides embrace new challenges and pursue progress, I sincerely hope this partnership will evolve even further and continue to thrive into the future.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning is also hosting a Wales Day event at the international Osaka Expo event during her visit to Japan.

The Welsh Government will also host two trade missions to Japan later this year to help businesses explore export opportunities in the Japanese market.

