Wales-based supermarket chain to open store in the Falkland Islands

Josie Clarke, Press Association Consumer Affairs Correspondent

Welsh supermarket chain Iceland has confirmed it is to open a store in the Falkland Islands, which it claims will be a first for a UK high street brand in the territory.

The new standalone Iceland store is set to open in early December on Ross Road East in the capital Stanley in partnership with local retailer Kelper Stores, part of the Fortuna group.

Iceland boss Lord Richard Walker vowed last week that he would open a supermarket in the British territory, writing on LinkedIn: “We’ve been supporting the Great British high street for 50 years.

“As we continue our international expansion programme, we are committed to opening a shop on the Falkland Islands – taking our iconic British frozen quality and value to the Falklanders. Watch this space.”

On Thursday, the retailer announced that it had completed a deal to deliver on the pledge.

The Stanley store will stock Iceland’s own-label, frozen products along with the brands Cathedral City, MyProtein and TGI Fridays.

Iceland said Fortuna was a family-run business with a long history in the Falkland Islands, while Kelper Stores had long been a “trusted retailer for local shoppers and, through its partnership with Iceland Foods, is making a wider selection of affordable frozen food and everyday essentials more accessible to residents”.

Lord Walker said: “Iceland Foods has a proud history of firsts and we are proud to be backing Britain by becoming the first UK high street retailer to open in the Falkland Islands.

“The Falklands are a special part of the British family and it’s always been an ambition of mine to support it, so being able to bring Iceland to Stanley is a huge moment for us. We’ve built our business around giving customers great quality and value, and we’re proud to bring the power of frozen to the Islands.

“This is an important moment for the business and our international aspirations. I will personally be visiting the Falklands to officially open the store and I looking forward to welcoming our new customers through the door.”

Fortuna managing director James Wallace said: “Fortuna as a local, family-owned business is committed to investing in the community.

“We are delighted to be working with Iceland in delivering a partnership that will directly benefit the people of the Falkland Islands.”

Sarah Clarke, the general manager of Kelper Stores, said: “This is a major milestone for the Falklands, and we’re excited to be working with Iceland to bring the first ever franchise store to Stanley.

“Our customers will enjoy a wide product range and better value for money as a result.”

Argentinian President Javier Milei reopened the row over the ownership of the territory last week, when he said “we need to recover” the islands.

In a televised address, Milei said: “The Falklands are Argentinian. Historically and legally. There can be no argument. They are part of the Argentine territory.

“The islanders on their usurped territory do not have a legitimate right to self-determination and any argument on any such self-determination is invalid.”

In response, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband wrote: “The Islands are British and will remain so because that is the overwhelming position of the islanders.”

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the UK’s commitment to the territory was “absolute and unshakeable”.

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