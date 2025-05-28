Wales’ beauty spots set for better mobile coverage as UK Government upgrades masts

Wales’ beauty spots are set to get better mobile coverage as the UK Government upgrades 28 mobile masts.

The upgrade will see the biggest mobile connectivity boost in Britain, with remote parts of Berwyn Mountains, the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley now covered by all four UK networks.

The UK Government says upgrading mobile masts in some of Wales’ most visited rural areas – including Eryri and Bannau Brycheiniog – will help hikers and tourists plan routes and receive live weather updates for safer outdoors adventures.

Boost

28 mobile masts, initially only used to connect EE customers and those calling 999, have now been upgraded to provide coverage from all mobile network operators.

The UK Government says upgrading existing masts will limit the visual and natural impact on the environment, causing less disruption to the surrounding areas.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “Some of Wales’ most visited rural areas now have fast and reliable mobile internet access as a result of UK Government investment.

“Reliable connectivity is important for every aspect of life in rural Wales and will boost the local economy by supporting our crucial tourism sector.

“This is a significant step forward in our mission to kickstart economic growth, create jobs and unlock opportunity in rural areas across Wales.”

Remote

It’s thought that the improvements will benefit thousands of local residents bringing fast and reliable 4G networks to remote communities previously plagued by poor signal.

The rollout is part of the Shared Rural Network programme led by the UK Government and mobile network operators to improve mobile connectivity in rural communities across the UK.

Areas of natural beauty to benefit from the boost are: Bangor Aberconwy, Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, Caerfyrddin, Ceredigion Preseli, Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Monmouthshire and Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr.

Telecoms Minister Chris Bryant said: “Wales’ national parks are not just scenic treasures, they are key drivers of local growth and must not be held back by patchy internet.

“This milestone marks real progress toward a Wales that is fully equipped for the digital age, where residents can access services more easily, local businesses can thrive, and visitors can enjoy our landscapes while feeling safe.”

Milestone

Ben Roome, CEO of Mova said: “This is a big milestone for rural mobile coverage. Thanks to strong collaboration between government and industry, 50 publicly funded masts are now live — including this one in Upper Chapel — helping to close the mobile coverage gap for residents, businesses and visitors.

“These masts build on the success of the mobile operators hitting their industry-funded targets a year early. Since the Shared Rural Network began, coverage from all four operators has grown from 66% to 81% of the UK — an increase the size of Wales and Northern Ireland combined.

“With further sites being upgraded and built over the next two years, more people in rural areas will benefit from better mobile coverage.”

