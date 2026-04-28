‘Wales’ best kept foodie secret’ goes viral with 5m views

A riverside restaurant has racked up millions of views after influencers hailed it as one of the best places to eat in Wales.

The Corn Mill in Llangollen is housed in a mill built in 1786. It was renovated in the late 90s into a pub and restaurant.

The spot is no stranger to praise, as just six years after opening it was named Wales’ ‘perfect pub’, and is still racking up accolades after being included in Harden’s Best Restaurants Guide 2026.

With its picturesque location on the River Dee, it’s no surprise that The Corn Mill has attracted several travel and food influencers.

One particular influencer, Tom Harborne, who posts on social media under @adventure.amore, earned 5m views with his video of the restaurant posted in mid-March. Branding The Corn Mill ‘Wales’ best kept foodie secret’, Tom said: “I genuinely think I’ve just found one of the best restaurants in north Wales and it’s hiding in plain sight. “The Corn Mill sits right on the edge of the river, with tables overlooking the flowing water and views that honestly don’t feel real. You’ve got the sound of the river beneath you, the bridge just up the way, and that proper cosy Welsh town atmosphere all around. “The food lives up to the setting too, high quality, well presented, and exactly what you want after a day exploring. Whether you’re stopping off for lunch or going all in for an evening meal, it’s one of those places that just hits. “And Llangollen itself is unreal. Think scenic walks, canal views, steam trains, and one of the most picturesque towns you’ll find anywhere in the UK.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Harborne (@adventure.amore) The “romantic” spot also made it into his Welsh highlights, alongside Lake Vyrnwy, Aber Falls, and Honey Bee Home. Inside The Corn Mill, diners are met with “a great jumble of old beams everywhere, and the water wheel turning slowly behind the bar”, according to the restaurant’s team. Serving a variety of food including burgers, pies, curry, and fish and chips, a reviewer said they had “never known anyone not to love” the restaurant. However, it is the exterior terrace which sits directly above the mill race and the River Dee’s rapids is a favourite among visitors, particularly in the evening. The mill had stood vacant since 1974 when it was acquired by Brunning & Price, who operate several pub restaurants across north Wales and England, and renovated. Recalling the renovation, a commenter said: “It was the hardest physical construction job I’ve worked on , everything done by hand, lifting huge stones and steels in by hand, and those Telegraph Poles wheeled down the ramp and manhandled into place.” Another added: “My husband proposed to me outside on the wooden seating platform in 2001, so the lovely restaurant always has wonderful memories attached!” For more information and to book, visit The Corn Mill’s site here.