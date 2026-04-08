Wales’ ‘best restaurant’ announces impending closure

A restaurant named the best in Wales in a UK food guide has announced it will close its doors after just three years.

Gwen, an eight-seat restaurant in Machynlleth opened by chef and restaurateur Gareth Ward, has gained national recognition for its 10-course tasting menu.

However, head chef Corrin Harrison took to Instagram on Sunday (5 April 2026) to announce the doors would close on 3 May following the Machynlleth Comedy Festival.

The goodbye message read: “The time has come for me and the team at Gwen to move on to something new.

“The past three years at Gwen have been amazing. Having full creative freedom over the food, drinks, and the overall vibe of the restaurant is something I will always be grateful to Gareth and Amelia for.

“The chance to close the doors on our own terms is something rare in this industry, and something we are incredibly proud to be able to do. It feels like the right moment to end this chapter on a high and look ahead to what comes next.

“They say it takes a community to raise a child, and the same goes for a restaurant, and what a community Machynlleth is! Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way.

“Big love, Corrin, Jamie, Jake and Sam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corrin 👨🏽‍🍳 (@cwharrison1)

Gwen has gone from strength to strength during its run. The 3m-wide restaurant, named after Ward’s mother, was listed in the Michelin-guide for its “bold flavours, a good dose of creativity and no small amount of skill”.

In December 2025 it was named Wales’ best restaurant in the Harden’s Restaurant Guide, ranking 24th overall in the UK and beating Ynyshir by 38 spots.

Though Ynyshir, where Ward leads the kitchen, has earned two Michelin stars since opening in 2013, Gwen has been described as “considerably more accessible” but “equally inspirational.”

Diners reacted with shock to the news of Gwen’s closure, with one user writing: “So terribly sad you’re closing Corrin, hope your next adventure is a great success. Hugely talented and inspiring chef and team!”

Machynlleth locals also wished the Gwen team well, thanking them for “being such lovely neighbours” and “a huge asset to the community”.

Though the closure has prompted sadness, many have said they are keen to see what those behind the restaurant do next.

Chefs Corrin Harrison and Jamie Henstone, as well as barmen Jake Nutt and Sam Clarke, will continue to serve “dinner in our home” at Gwen from Wednesdays to Saturdays until 3 May. All tables have been booked.

For more information about Gwen, visit their site here.