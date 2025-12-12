‘Wales betrayed again’ in row over devolution of Police and Crime Commissioners

Martin Shipton

The UK Labour government has been accused of betraying Wales again after it emerged that while elected Mayors in England have been granted responsibility for police governance in their areas, the Welsh Government will have no such role in Wales.

It was recently announced that Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in England and Wales will be abolished in 2028.

The elected PCC roles were first introduced by the Conservative UK government in 2012, but turnouts at elections have always been derisory and the concept has not captured the public’s imagination.

A well-placed political source told Nation.Cymru that the Westminster government has no intention of involving the Welsh Government in future police governance arrangements, but was happy for the likes of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to have them.

We asked the Wales Office for a statement on the matter and were told by a UK government spokesperson: “The abolition of PCCs will save the UK taxpayer at least £100m and will help to fund front-line officers to cut crime.

“In Wales we will work closely with all stakeholders, including local and Welsh Government, to ensure that local police governance is effective, has the necessary powers to drive public safety and holds Chief Constables to account for their forces’ performance.

“The transition to the new model will happen at the end of the next electoral cycle in 2028.”

The spokesperson drew our attention to an exchange in the Commons between Caerfyrddin Plaid Cymru MP Ann Davies and Policing Minister Sarah Jones.

Ms Davies said: “May I thank[Dyfed-Powys PCC] Dafydd Llywelyn for his excellent work, especially on rural crime and domestic abuse. Today’s statement makes clear the absurd complexity of an England and Wales justice system.

“The UK Government will look to the Welsh Government to help replace the PCC system in Wales, but they have refused the same government powers over policing. Does the Secretary of State now concede that the Welsh Government is the best place to control policing in Wales, and that devolving the entire justice system to Wales makes logical sense?”

‘Structural changes’

Ms Jones responded: “We are very conscious that the system in Wales is different from the system in England, which is why we will take some time talking to stakeholders there, not least because Wales is not having a mayoral model. To be clear, this announcement is not about the devolution of policing, but structural changes to a model that simply was not working.”

Meanwhile former Plaid Cymru President Lord Dafydd Wigley received an answer in the House of Lords to his question about the matter which stated: “We will work with the Welsh Government and other stakeholders on arrangements to transfer PCC functions to local government leaders, recognising the unique nature of devolved arrangements in Wales.”

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for justice Adam Price MS said: “Keir Starmer says he’s a big believer in devolution. What he failed to mention is that he only believes in English devolution. He’s happy to listen to English mayoralties’ calls for powers over policing, yet it isn’t good enough for Wales.

“It is a disgrace that the only thing Labour’s so-called ‘partnership in power’ means for Wales, is that we’re ignored. One must ask what the point of Welsh Labour is, if they’re refusing to stand up for what Wales deserves against their own colleagues.

“Anything short of fully devolving policing is nonsensical when that is exactly what the Labour Welsh Government itself is seeking.

“Wales needs a government that will stand up for Wales at all times, a government that is answerable to the people of Wales, that isn’t scared of what their London bosses might think. Wales needs a Plaid Cymru government.”