Wales boasts three of the UK’s best wildlife campsites

Nation.Cymru Staff

Three campsites in Wales have been named among the UK’s top 10 places to spot wildlife, according to a new ranking based on nearly 200,000 customer reviews.

New data has shown that interest in wildlife is growing, with UK Google searches for ‘nature breaks’ up 240% year on year.

According to Pitchup.com, the outdoor accommodation site has also seen use of its birdwatching filter rise 65% so far this year compared to last year.

According to Pitchup, the most sought-after wildlife sightings include:

Common toad Badgers Deer Otter Hedgehog Woodpecker Grey seal Puffin Barn owl Bats

To give visitors the best chance of witnessing the popular wildlife, Pitchup ranked the UK’s top 10 campsites for wildlife based on an analysis of customer reviews.

Coming in sixth, Wild Meadow Camping in Plwmp is of course situated in a wildflower meadow full of native, seasonal blooms.

The site, which was set up in 2020 by owners Andy and Lisa, offers glamping with two modern shower rooms and four toilets, a short drive away from the seaside town of New Quay.

Past visitors describe the campsite as “peaceful”, “unique”, and “special”, noting that Andy and Lisa are “incredibly helpful and full of tips” on the surrounding area.

At number eight, also in Ceredigion, Aeron View Camping is another family-run site that is a big hit with birdwatchers, as it is often frequented by red kites, who are fed on Saturdays at 4pm.

The site is dog-friendly with its own dedicated dog walking area, as well as other facilities like toilets, showers, and a washing-up area.

Though there is no mobile phone signal, there are attractions nearby, including the Cors Caron peat bog reserve, which welcomes wintering migratory and grassland birds, adders, and otters around the River Teifi.

The 13th-century market town of Tregaron is ten minutes’ drive away, and the site is about 12 miles from the seaside town of Aberystwyth.

Finally, Nyth Robin in Aberdyfi ranked tenth overall, highlighted for its characterful glamping stays which include a geodesic dome, a bell tent, a yurt, a woodland cabin, a converted horse lorry and a vintage caravan.

The site also offers touring pitches, as well as campfires, stargazing spots, and places within its woodland location to see its resident buzzards and heron.

There are various paths to follow to see woodland flowers or follow the stream running along the campsite’s edge, as well as ponds with catch-and-release fishing permitted.

Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup.com, said: “Some of the best wildlife encounters in the UK happen not in a nature documentary, but on a Wednesday evening from a tent doorway.

“These campsites prove that guests don’t need to travel far to see something remarkable, a heron on the water, a red kite overhead, or a family of deer at dusk.

“With so many children growing up without these everyday moments in nature, we think there’s never been a better reason to pitch up somewhere wild.”

Dan also provided tips for those hoping to catch animals in their natural habitats:

1. Go at dawn or dusk

“Mammals and many birds are known to be really active in the early morning and early evening, when campsites are quiet and the light is soft. That stillness works in your favour, you’re far more likely to catch something moving.”

2. Stay still and stay quiet

“Sudden noise and movement are what send wildlife running, so find a spot near water or the edge of a woodland and wait. Patience does more than persistence.”

3. Bring binoculars, not a zoom lens

“A pair of binoculars gives you a far closer, clearer look than a camera zoom, especially for birdwatching. You’ll pick out details you’d otherwise miss, and you’re not fumbling with settings while the moment passes.”

For more information, visit Pitchup.com’s site here.

Google Trends data was collected looking at UK Google searches for “nature breaks”(+240%). Data was looked at for searches over the past year compared to the year before. Data is correct as of 9/09/2026.

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