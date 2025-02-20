Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson: Hayley Ladd has shown how to ‘fight for your career’

Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson believes Hayley Ladd has shown how to “fight for your career” with the Everton player on the brink of winning her 100th cap.

Ladd is expected to become the 10th player – male or female – to reach a century of caps for Wales when they begin their Nations League campaign against Italy in Monza on Friday.

The 31-year-old defender or midfielder will win her first cap as an Everton player after her six-year stay at Manchester United came to an end last month.

“Fight”

“Of course it’s great to be at the biggest possible clubs,” Wilkinson said, addressing Ladd’s January switch to Merseyside.

“But if you’re not playing and not being pushed you can’t develop as a player. If you’re not developing as a player, what’s the point?

“Hayley is a wonderful example of that right in front of us because she did this herself.

“It’s her career, her journey. We are available to offer support in any way we can, but equally these have to be players’ decisions.

“It shows not only to the (senior) Welsh players but also to the young ones that you’ve got to fight for your career and get the opportunity to continue to develop.

“As one of our leaders, to demonstrate that is pretty incredible.”

Top tier

Wales are back in the top tier of the Nations League after winning promotion and qualifying for Euro 2025 in Switzerland this summer – their first major women’s tournament.

Wilkinson’s side are big outsiders in Group A4, with their world ranking of 30 behind Sweden (five), Denmark (12) and Italy (13) by some distance.

“I have played in that situation and in teams that have gone within themselves,” said former Canada international Wilkinson.

“You sat back hoping to have opportunities on the break. Or to catch a team sleeping. Or for a team to have a bad day.

“That’s not who I want to be. I think that (approach) achieves one-off moments that are wonderful and exciting, but don’t push the mandate I want that every game we improve and learn lessons.

“If we’re not playing on that edge I don’t think we’ll do ourselves justice.”

