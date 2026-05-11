Wales braced for arctic air as cooler than average temperatures forecast

Arctic air is set to sweep in as cooler than average temperatures and heavy rain are forecast in some areas.

Colder air from further north is sweeping across the UK over the next few days, with temperatures 2C or 3C colder than the average maximums for May, the Met Office said.

Overnight frosts could also be seen in some areas, before temperatures start to lift more towards average at the weekend.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “The current weather pattern is allowing for a movement of colder air from further north to sweep down across the UK over the next few days.

“This is not unusual in spring and it should not present any particular challenges.

“The most noticeable feature for many is that temperatures will appear below average, possibly feeling even colder in the brisk northerly breeze.

“Overnight some locations may experience relatively late in the season overnight frosts, while there is a chance that the Scottish mountains could experience wintry showers.

But generally these conditions won’t be impactful and there is no current need to issue weather warnings.”

A cold front is moving south across Northern Ireland and the Midlands on Monday, bringing rain – some which could potentially be heavy, and maximum temperatures of 15C or 16C in the south, Mr Madge said.

By the evening there will be some sunshine, then on Tuesday clearer spells and showers are expected with maximum temperatures of about 16C or 17C.

On Wednesday, blustery showers will potentially be widespread and heavy showers are forecast in the north of the UK, with the potential for coastal gales, Mr Madge added.

Some areas could see 20-30mm of rain, hail and some thunder, and maximum temperatures of 14C are forecast, Mr Madge said.

The Met Office is still keeping an eye on Thursday which could change, but it is likely to be a showery day currently.

Both Thursday and Friday are expected to be mixed weather.

Thursday’s temperatures are expected to be similar to Wednesday and then Friday could increase by a degree, Mr Madge said.

Joe Whitehead, chairman of the Professional Gardeners’ Guild, said May is the trickiest month and can be “so difficult” for gardeners.

He said his advice is to “look at the weather every day so you’ve got an idea of what’s coming up”.

He added: “Anything tender, bring them in to the garage, to the porch, or cover them with something.

“In your allotment, think about your potatoes coming through the ground.”

Mr Whitehead, who is based in east England, said he is desperate for rain, so is quite pleased with the forecast showing showers, but advised gardeners not to over water plants.