Wales braced for more snow and ice in aftermath of Storm Goretti

Wales is preparing for another blast of snow, ice and freezing fog in the aftermath of Storm Goretti.

Around 240 properties in Wales were still without power on Friday evening, according to the National Grid, as engineers worked to restore supplies across areas hit by gale-force winds.

The South West of England bore the brunt of the storm, with as many as 37,000 homes affected, but communities in mid and north Wales also saw lines brought down by heavy snow and falling trees.

The Met Office has warned that wintry conditions will continue through the weekend, with yellow warnings for snow and ice covering much of Wales until Sunday morning.

Saturday will start “very cold”, forecasters say, with temperatures struggling to rise and earlier snow refreezing to leave treacherous surfaces on roads and pavements.

In Wales, 15cm of snow was recorded at Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, while roads across Gwynedd, Flintshire and Wrexham saw hazardous conditions on Friday following an amber warning issued for the region.

Teachers, parents and pupils also felt the impact. Dozens of schools in Wales closed due to road conditions, staffing issues and safety concerns.

Rail passengers face further disruption, with National Rail warning services across may be affected until Sunday, particularly early mornings when ice is worst.

While Storm Goretti made national headlines for wind speeds close to 100mph in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Wales was also hit by intense rainfall — 57mm fell at Ddolwen Bridge in Dyfed, one of the highest totals recorded during the storm.

Flood risk

The Met Office is warning that melting snow followed by rain on Sunday could increase flood risk in parts of Wales.

On Friday night National Resources Wales has just two flood alerts in place, for the Lower Teifi and South Pembrokeshire.

Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington said conditions will remain volatile:

“Those in central and southern England and Wales will see this fall as rain, in what will be a wet Sunday for many.”

With more winter weather expected into next week and temperatures plunging well below freezing after dark, Welsh local authorities are urging people to plan journeys carefully, check forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel.