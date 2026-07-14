Wales breaks Green Flag record with 330 award-winning spaces

A record-breaking 330 parks and green spaces across Wales have been recognised in the Green Flag Awards, with the country retaining its position as the world leader for community-managed sites.

The awards, which were founded in 1996 and are now recognised in more than 20 countries, reward the best parks and green spaces maintaining high standards in safety, cleanliness, and environmental management, with emphasis also placed on local community involvement in the space’s ongoing and long-term care.

Keep Wales Tidy today announced that Wales had beaten its own record of Green Flags with 330 sites across Wales receiving the accolade, up from 315 in 2025 and 291 in 2024

The 330 sites across Wales include parks, university campuses, community woodlands, cemeteries and housing estates all awarded for being welcoming, safe and secure, well-maintained and managed.

Ninety-three sites in Wales achieved full Green Flag Award status, up one from 2025/6, with Mold Cemetery and Dee Park Community Woodland Place for You both in Flintshire, and Linda Vista Gardens in Monmouthshire, receiving the award for the first time.

For the third year running, Wales holds the record for more Green Flag Community Awards than any other country delivering the Green Flag scheme in the world, with 237 Community Award-winning sites, up 14 from 223 last year.

Green Flag Community Awards celebrate high-quality, volunteer-run spaces such as community gardens, churchyards and local nature reserves.

Twenty-nine sites received the Green Flag Community Award for the first time, including Sirhowy Hill Woodlands in Blaenau Gwent, Glas Meadows in Denbighshire, Fairyland Community Garden in Neath Port Talbot and an incredible six new sites in Carmarthenshire including Cegin Hedyn, Alltwalis Community Garden and Tycroes Park & Woodland.

The list of winners also includes 14 sites which have achieved Green Heritage Site Accreditation.

A prestigious supplementary accolade, supported by Cadw, the accreditation is given to parks and green spaces that achieve the standard of a Green Flag Award and also successfully manage, preserve, and promote their unique historic features.

Three new sites have achieved this status for 2026 – Caldicot Castle and Country Park in Monmouthshire, Gnoll Country Park in Neath Port Talbot, and Roath Park in Cardiff.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: “This record-breaking year for Green Flag Awards demonstrates Wales’ commitment to our parks, community gardens and woodlands, and the difference they make to people’s lives.

“Our green spaces help us keep fit, improve our mental health, get closer to nature and provide places for us to spend time with our loved ones.

“I am especially proud that Wales continues to lead the world for community-managed Green Flag sites. That’s down to the hard work of volunteers across the country. My congratulations and thanks go to everyone who helped make this happen.”

In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy with support from Welsh Government.

Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, said: “Wales is truly setting the standard when it comes to outstanding green spaces, with 330 places recognised in this year’s Green Flag Awards.

“From flagship parks and vibrant woodlands to historic sites and community spaces, Wales has shown year after year that it has an unwavering commitment to nurturing inclusive green spaces that can be enjoyed by everyone.

“Green spaces play a vital part in supporting the health and wellbeing of communities across Wales so we are especially exciting to see that Wales has broken the record for the number of community award winners for the third year running, with 237 sites.

“These awards simply could not happen without the hard work and dedication of those who care for these special places and we’d like to thank all the staff and volunteers across Wales who play a part in that.”

A full list of awards can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website here