Wales call up Taine Plumtree ahead of Italy clash
Scarlets back rower Taine Plumtree has been called up to the Wales squad ahead of their Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy.
Plumtree has been summoned after Aaron Wainwright suffered a nasty facial injury during Friday’s 43-0 hammering by France in Paris.
Wales are waiting on the results of a scan on Wainwright, but it is feared the 27-year-old suffered a suspected broken cheekbone in the fourth minute at Stade de France.
Defeat
Ospreys Centre Owen Watkin continues to be assessed after sustaining a knee injury in Paris.
Sale prop WillGriff John has rejoined the squad in Nice, where Wales are based ahead of their second Six Nations game in Rome.
Wales suffered a 13th successive Test match defeat and record Six Nations loss to France, failing to score in the tournament for the first time since 1998.
