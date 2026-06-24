Wales closing in on all-time temperature record as red heat warning remains in force

Mark Mansfield

Parts of Wales remain under a rare red warning for extreme heat as temperatures are forecast to climb close to an all-time record.

Forecasters say temperatures could reach as high as 37C on Thursday, close to the Welsh record of 37.1C set at Hawarden Airport in Flintshire during the record-breaking heatwave of July 2022.

The warning covers much of south Wales and comes after the UK recorded its hottest June day on record on Wednesday, with a provisional temperature of 36C.

The current heatwave is being driven by a “heat dome” over western Europe, trapping hot air and pushing temperatures to unusually high levels across the continent.

Laura Dunn, Senior Associate at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said the latest forecasts should serve as a warning about the growing impact of climate change.

“What used to be once-in-a-generation heatwaves are becoming increasingly common across Wales, causing widespread disruption to schools, transport and businesses, and presenting a profound risk to the health of the elderly and vulnerable.

“The sobering fact is that, until we reach net zero emissions, the mercury will continue to climb and these protracted periods of extreme heat will continue to grow in frequency and intensity.”

The Met Office said Wednesday’s UK temperature record broke a mark that had stood since 1976.

Climate scientists say human-induced climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and more intense, with temperatures once considered exceptional becoming increasingly common.

Met Office science manager Amy Doherty said the latest record provided further evidence of that trend.

“If confirmed, a new June daily temperature record would be significant, especially following on the heels of the recent records set in May.

“The new record provides further evidence that temperatures previously considered extreme are becoming increasingly common as a result of human-induced climate change.”

Health officials have urged people to take precautions during the hot weather, particularly older people, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

Forecasters expect conditions to begin easing later in the week, although temperatures are likely to remain well above average for the time of year.