Wales could see hottest May temperatures on record this Bank Holiday

Temperatures in parts of Wales could be higher than the Seychelles this Bank Holiday, as the country braces for a potentially record-breaking weekend of sunshine.

There is a slight chance of isolated early summer showers around Barmouth and the north west before lunchtime on Saturday, but most areas will stay dry with light winds and hazy sunshine developing through the afternoon.

Temperatures could reach highs of 24C in Monmouth and along the border with England, though coastal areas will remain slightly cooler at around 14C to 15C.

Saturday evening is expected to stay fine before turning into a largely clear night. Some patches of low cloud and fog may develop around coastal areas and parts of the north east, although most places should still enjoy a clear sunset. Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall to around 5C.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise rapidly through the morning, reaching around 20C by lunchtime before climbing further into the afternoon.

South and mid Wales could see highs of 25C to 26C, while coastal regions stay slightly fresher at 18C to 19C. Overnight conditions will remain unusually warm, with temperatures holding at around 16C in the south and falling to a minimum of 10C elsewhere.

Monday is forecast to be the hottest day of the Bank Holiday weekend, with temperatures potentially reaching 30C in parts of south and mid Wales.

Coastal areas are expected to average around 25C during the afternoon, while winds remain light across the country. Another warm and humid night is expected into Tuesday, with temperatures only dropping to around 13C.

Elsewhere, temperatures of 30C are likely to be recorded in the south of England, the Met Office said, higher than the temperatures forecast in Athens in Greece, Split in Croatia and Victoria in the Seychelles.

The UK is also forecast to see its hottest May day on record on Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 33C in southern England and the Midlands.

But some areas in the UK may experience cloudier conditions on Saturday, as a cold front could bring some patchy drizzle to north-west Scotland, Northern Ireland and some western coastal regions, the forecaster said.

It comes after temperatures hit 28.4C in Heathrow, Cambridge and Cranwell in Lincolnshire on Friday afternoon, marking the hottest day of the year so far.

In Wales, the May temperature record is 30.6C, which could likely be broken by the end of the Bank Holiday. The overall temperature record is 32.8C, which was logged in Camden Square, north London, in 1922, and in Horsham in West Sussex, Tunbridge Wells in Kent, and Regent’s Park in central London in 1944.

UV levels will also be high across much of the country over the bank holiday weekend, with a UV index of seven expected in Cardiff on Saturday — anyone enjoying the outdoors is advised to apply sun cream.

Greg Dewhurst, media adviser and senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, told the Press Association: “High pressure will dominate through the whole of the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Plenty of very warm sunshine across England and Wales each day.

“Scotland and Northern Ireland will see more cloud at times, with a few showers across north-west Scotland.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued amber heat health alerts on Friday morning for the East Midlands, West Midlands, the east of England, London and the South East.

The alerts will remain in place until 5pm on Wednesday and replace less severe yellow alerts which were previously issued.

The alerts mean there is likely to be “a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions” and increased demand on all health and social care services, according to the UKHSA website.

Yellow alerts have been issued for the north-east and north-west of England, Yorkshire and Humber, and the South West.

The less severe alert means significant impacts on health and social care services are possible.