Wales crying out for change, Welsh Tory leader says

The leader of the Conservatives in the Welsh Parliament has said the country is crying out for change.

Speaking at a manifesto launch on Tuesday, Darren Millar said a vote for Labour or Plaid Cymru is a vote for “more of the same”, adding that Reform and the Greens are not “serious” parties.

Labour has led Wales since the Senedd was first established as the National Assembly for Wales in 1999, but, if opinion polls are to be believed, the May elections could see more than two decades in power brought to a dramatic end.

On Tuesday, Mr Millar said he was launching a “rescue mission” and told his audience he has a plan to “fix Wales”.

The Welsh Conservative Party manifesto includes pledges to reverse the default 20mph speed limit in Wales and the expansion of the Senedd from 60 to 96 members.

The party has also promised to scrap land transaction tax, the Welsh equivalent of stamp duty, and offer tuition fee discounts for people studying Stem subjects.

Mr Millar said: “Labour have failed Wales, they did not do it alone, they were propped up by Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats over 27 years.

“A vote for any of those parties is a vote for more of the same.

“Neither Reform or the Green Party are serious political parties, they offer slogans without offering any real or credible solutions.

“They pose a risk to Wales and our national and economic security and they lack the experience and passion that Wales needs in this critical hour.”

“People in Wales are crying out for change, today we give them hope that it can be delivered,” he added.

Plaid Cymru and Reform have topped recent opinion polls in Wales.

Asked if he would consider a deal with another party after the election, Mr Millar said he was “not interested”.

He said: “The only deal I’m prepared to make is a deal with the people of Wales.

“If they vote Welsh Conservative, then we can get these policies implemented, that is my promise, that is my deal.

“I’m not interested in discussing deals after the election.”