Wales’ Deaf Rugby squads secure sponsorship for World Championship defence

Welsh audiologists have stepped in to support the world champion Wales Deaf Rugby men’s and women’s teams as they prepare to defend their titles in Japan.

The sponsorship will help fund kits, training and travel ahead of the World Deaf Rugby 7s World Championship in Tokyo later this year.

Backing from 11 locally owned Specsavers audiology businesses across Wales will provide financial support as the squads gear up for international competition.

Wales Deaf Rugby is currently working towards a £150,000 fundraising target to enable both teams to travel to Japan and compete at the World Championship in October.

The men’s and women’s sides were last crowned world champions in Córdoba, Argentina, in 2023, a landmark achievement for the volunteer-run organisation.

Port Talbot audiologist Kyle James said: “Wales Deaf Rugby shows what’s possible when talent is matched with the right support. We’re proud to be backing both the men’s and women’s teams as they prepare to defend their world titles.

“As audiologists rooted in the local community, we see first-hand the difference good hearing health can make – not just in sport, but in confidence, communication and everyday life.

“Supporting these athletes is about inclusion, opportunity and helping them compete on the world stage.”

‘Pivotal year’

Chair of Wales Deaf Rugby, Siân-Elin Melbourne, welcomed the partnership, describing it as a major boost during an important year for the club.

She said: “This partnership means a huge amount to us, especially in such a pivotal year for the club.

“I was proud to be part of the very first Wales Deaf women’s team back in 2019, and to now see both squads preparing to defend world titles on the global stage is incredibly powerful.

“Support from Specsavers doesn’t just help with travel and kits – it sends a message to our players that they are valued, believed in and backed by their communities.

“As we build towards Tokyo, that belief makes all the difference.”

Wales Deaf Rugby operates as a Welsh sports charity, dedicated to creating inclusive opportunities for deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes.

The organisation is volunteer-run and does not receive funding from the Welsh Rugby Union.

Supporters wishing to contribute to the teams’ World Championship fundraising campaign can donate here.