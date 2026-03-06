Wales’ diners face lower welfare menus as food giants ditch chicken pledge

Lower welfare chicken is set to remain on the menus of hundreds of outlets across Wales – after 18 retailers including Nandos, KFC and Burger King dropped a pledge to replace fast-growing ‘Frankenchickens’ with healthier, slower-growing breeds.

In an open letter to the retailers, the RSPCA says animal welfare is ‘not an optional extra’ – after companies pulled out of the Better Chicken Commitment and set up the industry-led Sustainable Chicken Forum instead.

The decision will have a big impact in Wales – including at an estimated 62 KFC premises, 32 Burger King restaurants and 14 Nandos outlets.

Currently, the vast majority of the over one billion meat chickens reared for food in the UK grow so fast they can struggle to walk, with many suffering from other health problems linked to heart and circulation, contributing to higher levels of mortality. In addition to the serious welfare issues, this is wasteful, unethical, unnecessary and worse for the environment.

RSPCA Director of Advocacy and Prevention Thomas Schultz-Jagow said: “This is a shameful blow to animal welfare which condemns hundreds of millions of chickens to lives of unnecessary misery and suffering. These companies have put profits over welfare and now consumers must choose between brands which think animal suffering is a price worth paying for their bottom line and those who put welfare first, offering products such as RSPCA Assured.

“These businesses say they are focusing on sustainability but that should include animal welfare. Sustainability is about ethical, responsible production which encompasses animal welfare. Breed is key – more space, more natural light and better enrichment means little if a chicken is too unhealthy to benefit from it.

“We are urging these organisations to recommit to the Better Chicken Commitment to meaningfully improve the lives of hundreds of millions of birds every year.”

According to the RSPCA’s Animal Kindness Index, 84% of people consider it unacceptable to breed animals with genetic health problems – and 85% feel the same about breeding animals with extreme body shapes.

Thomas added: “As the global demand for meat is expected to grow by 70% by 2050, time is running out to create a compassionate and sustainable food system. Industry cannot duck its responsibilities and it cannot mark its own homework. We all have to work together – industry, governments, and the third sector – to find solutions that protect people, animals and the planet.

“It ‘s not too late for chicken welfare. People can sign our open letter and join our call for these organisations to recommit to the Better Chicken Commitment and meaningfully improve the lives of hundreds of millions of birds every year.”

Faster-growing chickens can grow so fast they struggle under their own weight, and are so heavy they struggle to do the normal things that chickens do, like perching, being active and simply just walking properly and without pain. Many are prone to other health issues like heart defects.

A 2020 RSPCA-commissioned report – Eat, Sit, Suffer, Repeat – compared the welfare of the most commonly used fast-growing breeds with a commercially viable slower growing breed. The report concluded that these fast growing breeds are born with inherent welfare issues and ‘do not have a life worth living’.

Supporters can sign the open letter on the RSPCA website and join calls for the 18 restaurant chains to recommit to their pledge.

Anyone who wants to ensure their food has been reared to higher welfare standards and ensure the chicken they buy is always a slower-growing breed can look for the RSPCA Assured label.

More information on the RSPCA’s campaigning work can be found on the charity’s website.