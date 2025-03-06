Wales’ Disability employment gap consistently the highest

Emily Price

Too many disabled people in Wales face unnecessary barriers to paid work, according to a Senedd Committee.

The difference in employment rates between disabled and non-disabled people is consistently higher in Wales than elsewhere in the UK.

Between 2015-16 and 2023-24, the disability employment gap in Wales declined from 35.4% to 30.9%.

Within Wales there are considerable variations between local authority areas.

Evidence

On Thursday (March 6) the Senedd’s Equality and Social Justice Committee published a new report which makes seven recommendations to the Welsh Government to reduce the disability employment gap.

The recommendations were based on evidence provided to the inquiry by disabled people, charities and academics.

Jenny Rathbone MS, chair of the Equality and Social Justice Committee said: “It’s been over 20 years since the Welsh Government adopted the social model of disability, and still too many people with impairments face barriers to the world of work. We need that to change.

“Our report, Anything’s Achievable is clear – those who want, and are able to, should have the dignity of work. We recognize that some impairments mean that not everyone can work, but we need action by teachers, employers and government to address the underlying causes of the disability employment gap.

“If we can tackle the disability employment gap, we’ll see new talent in the workforce, an end to unrealised potential, and improved prospects for the whole of Wales.”

Adjustments

Testimony from Gerraint Jones-Griffiths, Ambassador for Learning Disability at Engage to Change, inspired the name of today’s report: Anything’s Achievable with the Right Support.

He told the Committee: “The biggest barrier [to work] is the reasonable adjustments that employers need to give to people.

“Employers are not realising the potential that people with learning disabilities can actually bring to their workforce. They don’t seem to feel the real benefit.

“I’ve always said, ‘With the right support, anything is achievable.’ I’ve always had the motto that is ‘A is not for autism, A is for achievement’, and if public sector bodies, Welsh Government, and all employers could see this, there would be a massively better society for all to enjoy.”

The seven detailed recommendations in the report include asking the Welsh Government to publish the Disability Rights Action Plan.

It will require local government to increase the numbers of disabled people in their workforce.

Support

The Committee also called on Welsh ministers to address concerns regarding the rigour of the Disability Confident Scheme before April 2025.

The scheme supports employers to make the most of the talents disabled people can bring to a workplace.

The Welsh Government said: “We provide support through our Business Wales service and Disabled People’s Employment Champions network, helping employers create more inclusive workplaces.

“Our Disabled People’s Rights Plan, which will be consulted on in Spring 2025, aims to further eliminate barriers and enhance participation for all disabled people in Wales.

“We will consider the Committee’s findings and recommendations before responding formally.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

