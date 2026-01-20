Wales’ EV charging network is growing, but gaps still risk slowing adoption

Wales has set out clear ambitions for the transition to electric vehicles, with public charging infrastructure identified as a critical enabler of decarbonised transport.

The Welsh Government’s Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy for Wales outlines a long-term vision for accessible, reliable charging across urban centres, rural communities, and the strategic road network.

Investment from both the public and private sectors has helped accelerate rollout in recent years. Rapid and ultra-fast chargers are increasingly visible on major routes and in town centres, signalling progress against national climate commitments. However, as adoption increases, the gap between policy ambition and everyday driver experience is becoming more apparent.

Evidence submitted by the Welsh Government to the Senedd has acknowledged that while charging provision is expanding, delivery remains inconsistent across regions. In its response to a Senedd committee report on electric vehicle charging, the Government highlighted ongoing challenges around rural coverage, grid capacity, and the pace of delivery outside major urban areas.

Rural and semi-rural communities continue to face limited access, slower chargers, and greater reliance on a small number of public units. In these areas, a single out-of-service charger can make the difference between a viable journey and a failed one.

Senedd scrutiny has also raised concerns around charger reliability and availability. The issue is no longer simply how many chargers exist, but whether they are operational, well-maintained, and located where drivers actually need them.

On the ground

The Full EV, a Welsh-owned EV charging specialist working with homes, businesses, and public sector organisations across Wales, sees firsthand how national targets translate into real-world delivery. From grid limitations in rural communities to planning constraints in historic town centres, local conditions often determine whether infrastructure succeeds or falls short.

Based on installation work across the country, the business highlights several recurring themes:

Charger reliability and long-term maintenance now matter more than headline rollout figures

Rural and semi-rural areas require bespoke infrastructure planning rather than urban charging models

Grid capacity is increasingly a limiting factor, particularly for rapid and ultra-fast installations

Workplace and commercial charging are playing a growing role in supporting adoption, where public provision remains limited

According to The Full EV, poorly located or unreliable chargers can actively undermine public confidence, even when national statistics suggest strong progress.

Available grants

Alongside infrastructure rollout, government grant support continues to play an important role in accelerating EV charger installation. The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles Office for Zero Emission Vehicles currently offers a range of OZEV grants designed to reduce the upfront cost of installing charging points at homes, workplaces, and residential buildings with shared parking.

These grants are particularly relevant in Wales, where off-street parking is common in some areas but multi-occupancy housing, rented properties, and workplace sites can face financial or administrative barriers to installation. Support for landlords, businesses, and fleet operators helps unlock charging in locations where public infrastructure alone cannot meet demand.

Installers working across Wales report that take-up of OZEV funding is still limited by low awareness and confusion around eligibility, rather than a lack of demand. Clearer communication, combined with installer-led guidance, could significantly increase uptake and help fill local charging gaps more quickly, especially in rural and semi-rural communities where private charging provision can reduce pressure on public networks.

Reliability

As EV ownership moves beyond early adopters, tolerance for charging failures decreases. Drivers increasingly expect charging infrastructure to function with the same consistency and predictability as traditional fuel networks.

Welsh Government policy papers have repeatedly emphasised that user confidence is central to adoption, particularly in regions where journey distances are longer, and alternative charging options are limited.

When chargers fail or are frequently unavailable, the impact extends beyond individual inconvenience and begins to shape wider public perception.

In close-knit Welsh communities, negative experiences are shared quickly, influencing how friends, families, and colleagues view the practicality of electric vehicles.

Wales is well-positioned to lead on practical, people-focused EV infrastructure delivery. Its scale allows for closer coordination between local authorities, energy providers, and installers, while its strong base of Welsh-owned businesses provides valuable local expertise.

Policy documents already recognise the importance of aligning infrastructure rollout with grid planning and local authority engagement. Ensuring that experienced installers are involved earlier in planning decisions can help translate policy ambition into infrastructure that works reliably in practice.

As the transition to electric vehicles continues, success will depend not just on ambition, but on execution.

Wales has taken important steps forward. The challenge now is ensuring that growth delivers confidence, accessibility, and fairness for drivers in every part of the country.