Wales facing defensive crisis as Joe Rodon ruled out of start of Nations League

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales are facing a defensive crisis with Leeds ruling Joe Rodon out of the start of the Dragons’ Nations League campaign.

Rodon limped off during Leeds’ draw with Brentford on Sunday and boss Daniel Farke has now confirmed the centre-back will be out for eight to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 62-times capped Rodon is Wales’ senior central defender and his absence comes as a massive blow to Craig Bellamy, who already has concerns over the fitness of Dylan Lawlor and Ben Cabango.

“Bad news, serious hamstring injury,” said Farke when providing an update on the 28-year-old’s fitness on Thursday.

“He will be out for eight to 10 weeks. Definitely not playing before the next international break.

“A big blow for us because he’s a key player. Puts more pressure on us to get a wing-back; we may need James Justin at centre-back.

“(It is) important Joe comes back as quick as possible. Need a bit of luck but we also have the January window to react if necessary.”

Wales boss Bellamy already had major defensive issues ahead of games against Portugal, Denmark and Norway.

Cardiff centre-back Lawlor is currently out with a knee problem and not expected to be fit in time for Wales action.

Lawlor, who has formed a solid partnership with Rodon over the past 12 months, has not played since being injured when last on international duty in June.

Cabango has missed Swansea’s last two matches with a bruised heel, although the Championship leaders remain hopeful he will be in contention for Wrexham’s visit on Saturday.

Tottenham’s Ben Davies has not played for Wales since October because of injury, but the 100-times capped skipper is fit and available to wear the armband again.

Wales start their Nations League campaign with away games in Portugal and Denmark on September 24 and September 27.

Bellamy’s side then return to Cardiff for home games against Norway and Denmark on October 1 and October 4.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.