Wales facing widespread flooding risks with amber warning in place

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) confirmed 11 flood warnings and 41 flood alerts were in force on Monday following persistent heavy rain, with an amber weather warning in place for parts of the country.

The Met Office said 50mm to 80mm of rain is expected across much of south and south-west Wales, with up to 100mm possible in some areas.

The amber warning, which came into effect at 3am on Monday, warns of a possible danger to life, with flooding of homes and businesses likely and some communities at risk of being cut off.

NRW flood warnings, which indicate flooding is expected and action should be taken, are currently active on several rivers, including the River Loughor at Ammanford and Llandybie, the River Towy at multiple locations between Llanwrda, Llandeilo and Abergwili, the River Cothi at Pontargothi and Pontynyswen, the River Cynin at St Clears, the River Ewenny at Ewenny Village, and the River Rhyd Hir at Pwllheli.

Flood alerts, the lowest level of warning meaning flooding is possible, are also in place across wide areas of Wales, particularly in the south and west.

NRW said recent wet weather has left the ground saturated and rivers already swollen, significantly increasing the likelihood of flooding impacts.

Forecast models indicate that Severe Flood Warnings, the highest level issued by NRW and signalling a significant risk to life, could be required in some parts of south Wales if conditions worsen.

Sally Davies, Duty Tactical Manager for Wales at Natural Resources Wales, said there was serious concern about how quickly the situation could escalate.

Severe Flood Warnings

“Our real concern is the potential for Severe Flood Warnings in parts of South Wales, and how this situation could escalate rapidly in the early hours of the morning,” she said.

“Flood alerts and warnings will be issued as rivers reach trigger levels, and we want everyone to do all they can to keep themselves safe.”

Ms Davies urged residents and businesses to prepare now, including moving valuables and vehicles to higher ground, packing a flood kit and checking local flood warnings regularly. She also highlighted that NRW does not issue flood warnings for surface water flooding, making personal awareness of flood risk essential.

The Met Office warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely in affected areas, potentially causing travel disruption, power cuts and damage to infrastructure.

Yellow weather warnings for rain remain in place for parts of north-west and north-east Wales, while further heavy rain is expected throughout the day.

NRW teams are working closely with the Flood Forecasting Centre, emergency services and local authorities to monitor river levels and rainfall and to respond as conditions develop.

People are being advised to register for NRW’s free flood warning service, avoid travelling during dangerous conditions, and never drive through floodwater.

Flood updates are refreshed every 15 minutes on the NRW website, with additional information available via Floodline on 0345 988 1188.