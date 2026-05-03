Wales’ favourite dog breed revealed in nationwide survey

Wales’ favourite dog breed has been revealed in a new nationwide survey of current and aspiring owners.

Petplan’s 2026 Dog Breed Report gathered responses from 4,000 individuals across the UK, half of whom currently own one or more dogs and half of whom want to own a dog in future.

According to the findings, the most popular puppy breeds across the UK are German Shepherds, Cocker Spaniels and Miniature Dachshunds, with the most popular puppy names being Teddy and Bella.

While German Shepherds peaked at 11.5% in Greater London and the north of Ireland, and Labrador Retrievers (10%) ranked highest in Yorkshire and Humber, it was Border Collies (7%) that led the pack in Wales.

German Shepherds were also the most popular breed among male respondents (11%), while women were more likely to say they didn’t have a particular favourite breed (10%) than to name one outright.

In Wales, the top motivations for choosing a dog’s breed were tied, with both temperament and appearance voted for by 30% of respondents.

Aspiring dog owners who favoured a Golden Retriever attributed its temperament and personality as a key reason for wanting this breed (12%). The Golden Retriever was also highly valued for its appearance (9%).

Labrador Retrievers were often chosen because of positive experiences respondents had previously had with the breed (12%), alongside their reputation (14%) and perceived ease of training and care (13%).

While half of the respondents aspired to own a dog, the survey suggests there are clear factors that can deter aspiring owners from taking that step.

Welsh respondents mirrored the rest of the UK, with would-be owners citing vet bills and pet insurance costs (45%) as their biggest concern, followed by keeping their dog healthy and active (39%).

Practical considerations also play a significant role. Around three in ten respondents said work or travel commitments (30%) and the time required for walking, training and general care (29%) were key barriers.

Housing restrictions, including lack of space or landlord rules, were also cited by more than a quarter (26%).

Other concerns included cleanliness and potential damage in the home (22%), the long‑term responsibility of dog ownership (20%), and how a new dog might fit alongside existing pets (14%).

A lack of confidence or knowledge about dog care and breed‑specific needs was also mentioned by 14% of respondents, while allergies affected just under one in ten (9%).

Despite the challenges associated with pet ownership, the survey found strong optimism among dog owners.

Of the dog owners surveyed in Wales, a majority were looking forward to exploring new walks with their dog (44%), followed by more cuddles and quality time at home (43%).

The picture was similar across the UK, where 49% of dog owners were most looking forward to exploring with their dogs, while 48% were excited for cuddles and quality time.

Among dog owners thinking about taking a dog-friendly holiday this year, the Lake District (31%) was the most popular location mentioned, followed by Cornwall (27%) and the Peak District (25%).

Petplan highlighted that, despite differences in needs, traits and challenges across breeds, the findings show that dogs play a positive and important role in owners’ lives.

The research shows that Britain’s dog owners are clear-eyed about the responsibilities involved, yet remain overwhelmingly positive about the benefits of ownership, reinforcing the enduring bond between people and their dogs, regardless of breed.

Commenting on the findings, long-standing vet, President of the UK Society of Practising Veterinary Surgeons, and Petplan’s veterinary expert Dr Brian Faulkner said: “Getting a dog is never a decision to be taken lightly, but as our survey reveals, Brits of all generations are conscious about making the right decisions about life with a dog.

“By understanding the characteristics and needs of different dog breeds, pet owners can improve their knowledge, tailor their training habits, and give their animal companions the rewarding life they deserve.”

Petplan’s full breed report is available to read here.