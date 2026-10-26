Wales’ first debating chamber faces uncertain future

Emily Price

Wales’ original debating chamber faces an uncertain future after proposals for a multi-million-pound renovation left out plans to retain it, Nation.Cymru can reveal.

Siambr Hywel, inside Cardiff Bay’s Tŷ Hywel building, hosted the first meetings of the Welsh Assembly in 1999 and later became a dedicated youth debating chamber.

But proposals shown to Senedd Commission staff at a private meeting did not include retaining the historic space.

The plans form part of Bay 32, a project examining the Senedd’s future office needs ahead of the expiry of the 25-year lease on Tŷ Hywel.

Staff were shown slides illustrating how the building could look following major renovations, with upgraded educational facilities for young people learning about Wales’ political history, a grab-and-go coffee bar and a gym.

No final decision has been taken. The Senedd Commission, led by a cross-party group of MSs, will scrutinise and agree the proposals before they can proceed.

Nation.Cymru reported last week that two Reform MSs had gatecrashed the meeting, which was organised exclusively for Commission staff. Following that report, we were told the proposals presented did not include retaining Siambr Hywel.

The chamber was built inside what was then known as Crickhowell House in 1999 and served as the Assembly’s home before the permanent Senedd building opened next door.

It hosted the Assembly’s first plenary session following the 1997 devolution referendum and was where Wales’ first Llywydd, Dafydd Elis-Thomas, was appointed.

In 2003, Wales made global political history when the Assembly became equally divided between male and female members.

Siambr Hywel was also the setting for early policy decisions such as the introduction of free bus passes for older and disabled people, making Wales the first UK nation to offer the scheme.

It was where former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood was ejected from an Assembly debate on the Queen’s Speech after referring to the monarch as “Mrs Windsor”.

When the new Senedd building opened in 2006, Siambr Hywel was renovated and reopened as a dedicated youth debating chamber and interactive learning centre.

Described as the first of its kind in Europe, it has since been used for teaching, conferences and lectures.

In 2025, MSs temporarily returned to Siambr Hywel while the Senedd’s main debating chamber was refurbished to increase its capacity from 60 to 96 members.

They returned to the expanded chamber after the £4.2 million project was completed, ahead of the election of 36 additional members in May.

Storage space

In recent months, Siambr Hywel has been used increasingly infrequently and has even served as storage space.

Questions are now being raised over why the Bay 32 proposals do not include plans to preserve the chamber.

The Senedd’s Finance Committee will also be able to scrutinise the proposals before any decisions are made.

A Senedd Commission spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on an ongoing consultation, and a final decision has not yet been taken.”

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