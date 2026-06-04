Wales’ first dedicated recreational football court opens after six-figure investment

Nation.Cymru staff

A new football facility designed to encourage informal play and increase participation in the sport has opened following a six-figure investment.

The first Cymru Court has been unveiled at Grange Gardens in Cardiff, creating what organisers describe as a bridge between organised club football and recreational kickabouts.

The project has been funded by the Cymru Football Foundation (CFF), which says the initiative is intended to provide accessible spaces where people of all ages can play football outside traditional club structures.

The upgraded facility features a new 4G playing surface, rebound fencing and kick boards, improved lighting and security, and an open design intended for community use throughout the year.

The investment transforms an existing site in Grangetown and is expected to be used by local residents, youth groups and grassroots football clubs.

Aled Lewis, director of the Cymru Football Foundation, said the Cardiff facility would act as a model for similar schemes elsewhere in Wales.

He said: “We’re delighted that Grange Gardens has been chosen as the site of Wales’ first Cymru Court.

“This investment will provide a high-quality, inclusive space for young people, families and local groups, helping to remove barriers to participation and support healthier, more active communities.”

He added: “Cymru Courts are about bringing football back to the heart of communities.

“This first installation will set the standard for future sites across Wales and ensure more people can enjoy the game in a safe, modern and engaging environment.”

Cardiff Council cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism Jennifer Burke said community facilities played an important role in encouraging participation in sport.

She said: “We want to get as many people as possible playing football and enjoying all the health and wellbeing benefits that come with it.

“High-quality, community facilities like this new Cymru Court can play a really important role in making the game accessible to all.”

Partnership

The project was delivered through a partnership involving the Cymru Football Foundation, Cardiff Council, Community Gateway, StreetGames Wales and local youth groups.

Ali Abdi, partnerships manager at Community Gateway, said: “This six-figure investment wouldn’t have been possible without the passion, energy and commitment from young people, community partners and local leaders who believe in creating opportunities right here in our neighbourhood.”

The new court is the first of a planned network of similar facilities aimed at increasing access to football across Wales.