Wales’ first floating sauna set to open for bookings

Wales’ first ever floating sauna is set to open for bookings this month.

Sauna Flô at Penarth Marina will offer an electric sauna and ice bath experience onboard a floating venue moored directly on the water.

Founded by Welsh entrepreneur and former Team GB skier Rory Heslop, the project promises to establish Penarth Marina as a destination for relaxation, recovery and wellbeing.

Sauna Flô is fully equipped, allowing precise temperature changes to tailor the experience to relaxation, recovery or performance.

Comfortably accommodating up to eight people, the sauna will offer both communal sessions and private hire sessions.

Guests can also experience contrast therapy in the professional-grade ice baths located on the pontoon, alongside an outdoor cold shower.

The sauna will also offer guided sessions including breathwork, contrast therapy and mindfulness-led experiences, which will also be available in Welsh, reflecting the business’ Welsh family-run roots.

With plans to collaborate with local wellness groups and host a range of wellbeing events, Sauna Flô aims to become a social hub that celebrates the region’s rich culture while giving back to the community.

The floating element is central to the experience, combining heat, cold, water and panoramic views across Penarth Marina to create a uniquely calming setting.

Guests will also have access to a dedicated changing area, as well as the marina’s on-site facilities including toilets, changing rooms and warm showers.

The concept was born from Heslop’s experiences as an elite athlete and his desire to introduce a more authentic sauna culture to his home country.

He said: “Sauna has been part of my life from a young age, starting from training with Team GB and competing in MMA to becoming a staple of family life.

“This project is a natural extension of that, creating a welcoming, inclusive space grounded in genuine wellbeing, not just following a trend.”

Penarth Marina sits within the historic basins of the town’s former docks, now one of the Vale of Glamorgan’s most vibrant waterfront locations.

Sauna Flô will join a growing mix of independent businesses in the marina including Goose on the Loose, The Galley, Boat Folk’s floating hotel rooms and the South Wales Paddleboarding School – with guests even able to paddle directly up to the sauna.

The wider Vale of Glamorgan region has already developed a reputation for coastal sauna experiences, with venues such as the Dawnstalkers’ seafront sauna near Penarth Pier and Môr A Sawna overlooking Jackson’s Bay.

Set against the Welsh coastline, Sauna Flô will launch as Wales’ first ever floating sauna, introducing a landmark, year-round wellness destination to south Wales.

The Sauna Flô website will launch later this week with booking available for sessions from March onwards, and options for communal sessions or private hire for groups, celebrations or bespoke wellness outings.