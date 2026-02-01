Wales’ first ‘gravity-defying’ attraction will open in time for half term

A “gravity-defying” funfair attraction currently under construction in south Wales has announced it will open just in time for half term.

Studt’s Fun Fair said The Upside Down House, their newest ‘ride’, will open at Mumbles Pier on Friday 13 February 2026.

The “mind-bending” beach house seemingly balanced on its roof is based on other Upside Down Houses operating in Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool and London.

Though currently still under construction, Mumbles Pier’s Upside Down House marks the first and only attraction of its kind in Wales.

Decorated with a light-blue, wood-panelled exterior, the interior is fully kitted out and filled with optical illusions, which the Swansea Scoop said will be “perfect for photos”.

The attraction is suitable for all ages, and prices as well as opening times will be announced soon on the Upside Down House Facebook page.

Based on the entry fees for other Upside Down Houses across the UK, it is expected the tickets will cost around £7 for adults and £5 for concessions, with children under two entering for free.

Studt’s said: “Experience gravity-defying fun at the Upside Down House at Mumbles Pier! Step into a world flipped on its head, snap mind-bending photos, and enjoy a quirky, family-friendly adventure with stunning views of Swansea Bay.”

Studt’s funfairs began touring in 1837 in Wales, and the family, now in their sixth generation, are still operating in Swansea and across the country today.

For more information, visit Studt’s Fun Fair Facebook page here.