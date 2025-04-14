Wales’ first public transport summit announced

Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced its headline speakers for Wales’ first public transport summit.

Designed to bring together both Wales and England’s influential transport and business leaders, the two-day Summit will look to unlock economic prosperity through the public transport lens.

The event will take place on May 22nd and 23rd in Wrexham, north Wales.

Change

The summit will provide an opportunity for the public, private and tertiary sector to work together and share visions for the future of public transport in Wales and the Borders.

It will include themed speaker and panel sessions, an innovation lab, themed workshops, an exhibition zone, a networking reception, an active travel tour of Wrexham’s regeneration plans and dinner at Wrexham SToK Racecourse.

Speakers will include Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Wrexham AFC Michael Williamson, Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Director of Ambition North Wales Alwen Williams.

For the past six years, TfW has been transforming Welsh public transport including investing £800 billion into brand-new trains and over £1 billion into the South Wales Metro.

Future

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said: “Public transport is being transformed for the better in Wales, including through our investment in new trains and an exciting future for buses through our Bus Bill.

“I’m looking forward to Wales’ first Public Transport Summit where we will have an opportunity to all work together across all sectors and on a cross-border basis.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “This will be Wales’ first Public Transport Summit and we have an array of very influential and interesting speakers, who will be joining us and be part of the discussion about the future of public transport in Wales and the Borders.

“This is about building collaborative working partnerships between all sectors within the transport industry and offering a joined-up vision for the future.

“I’d encourage all representatives from across the transport sector and business community within Wales and the Borders to join us for this event.”

For Summit information, speakers and tickets, please visit: www.tfw.wales/summit

