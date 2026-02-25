Wales’ first-time buyer hotspot revealed

The top first-time buyer hotspot in Wales according to a major mortgage lender has been revealed today.

Lloyds analysed locations outside London where first-time buyers make up the highest proportion of mortgaged home purchases.

In Wales, Rhondda Cynon Taf is the top hotspot, where those taking their first steps on to the property ladder make up 57.9% of the local housing market, with an average house price of £156,035.

Across the UK, Lloyds said that in Manchester, first‑time buyers made up 70.2% of mortgaged home purchases last year, up from 67.2% in 2024.

The report said Manchester’s mix of relatively affordable homes, strong job opportunities, major regeneration projects and a well‑connected transport network continues to draw in younger buyers.

The average first-time buyer property price in Manchester is £230,090 – nearly £25,000 below the average first-time buyer price (£254,920) across Britain – according to Lloyds.

However, the average first-time buyer in Manchester still faces paying £38,110 on average more than in the wider North West region.

The city also provides a range of property types, from modern apartments in regenerated areas to traditional terraced houses in the suburbs.

Manchester has experienced significant economic growth and business investment, particularly in sectors like technology, finance, and media, opening up new job opportunities, the report added.

Sandwell in the West Midlands is second on the Lloyds list, with first-time buyers making up 69.7% of the market.

Glasgow has the highest share of first-time buyers of any local area in Scotland, at 61.2%, snapping up homes for £182,910 on average.

While the biggest concentrations of first‑time buyers are usually found in major towns and cities, the fastest‑growing markets are often in smaller towns and more rural areas.

The report said the cathedral city of Worcester leads the way in this respect, with first-time buyers accounting for 58.7% of the local housing market in 2025, up sharply from 40.6% in 2024.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Lloyds said: “Choosing your first home is a huge moment.

“Affordability is the number one priority for most first‑time buyers, and we’re seeing more people cast their net wider to find places that match both their lifestyle and their budget.

“That flexibility can quite literally open up more doors. Manchester is a magnet for those seeking modern city living, while increasing demand for Worcester’s more historic charm shows just how quickly new and unexpected hotspots can emerge.”

Lloyds used data from its banking group, which also includes Halifax and Bank of Scotland, to make its calculations.

Here are the top 10 local authority areas with the biggest percentages of mortgaged first-time buyers in 2025, according to Lloyds, with the percentage followed by the average first-time buyer house price in 2025 and the cash amount higher or lower than the average for the region:

1. Manchester, North West, 70.2%, £230,090, £38,110

2. Sandwell, West Midlands, 69.7%, £185,235, minus £45,491

=3. Birmingham, West Midlands, 69.4%, £214,825, minus £15,900

=3. Luton, Eastern England, 69.4%, £251,798 minus £59,990

5. Thurrock, Eastern England, 68.2%, £289,819 minus £21,969

6. Leicester/Oadby, East Midlands, 66.9%, £221,663, £2,718

7. Coventry, West Midlands, 66.5%, £193,022, minus £37,703

8. Harlow, Eastern England, 66.1%, £265,156, minus £46,632

9. Stevenage, Eastern England, 65.9%, £286,949, minus £24,838

10. Salford, North West, 65.6%, £201,682, £9,703

Here are the locations in each region or nation with the biggest percentages of mortgaged home purchases are being made by first-time buyers, according to Lloyds, with the percentage in 2025 followed by the average first-time buyer house price in 2025:

Eastern England, Luton, 69.4%, £251,798

East Midlands, Leicester/Oadby, 66.9%, £221,663

North East, Newcastle upon Tyne, 56.3%, £183,324

North West, Manchester, 70.2%, £230,090

Scotland, Glasgow, 61.2%, £182,910

South East, Southampton, 64.9%, £210,620

South West, Bristol, 59.4%, £298,674

Wales, Rhondda Cynon Taf, 57.9%, £156,035

West Midlands, Sandwell, 69.7%, £185,235

Yorkshire and the Humber, Kingston upon Hull, 53.9%, £118,847

Here are some tips from Ms Bryden for aspiring first-time buyers:

1. Do your research.

Start by understanding the steps, from an agreement in principle, to mortgage approval to moving day. Free guides and resources can help make the process clearer.

2. Consider getting advice.

Speaking to a mortgage adviser or broker early can help buyers understand what they can afford and what costs to expect, from the deposit to legal fees. Lenders may offer a video appointment to speak to a mortgage expert at a convenient time.

3. Explore your options.

A mortgage expert may be able to show borrowers options they may not have considered and guide them on ways to build up a fund to get onto the property ladder faster. Some buyers may want to consider schemes such as shared ownership or low deposit mortgages. In general, some buyers may be able to access lower mortgage rates by building a bigger deposit.