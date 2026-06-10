Wales’ first tram-train network moves a step closer with Crossrail contract agreed

Mark Mansfield

Plans for Wales’ first tram-train network have taken a step forward after Transport for Wales awarded a contract for signalling systems on the Cardiff Crossrail project.

The project will create a new light rail link between Cardiff Central and Cardiff Bay and is expected to become an important part of the wider South Wales Metro network.

Cardiff Crossrail is designed to eventually connect with the Core Valley Lines, allowing tram-trains to operate across a larger area and improving links between communities in the capital and beyond.

Transport for Wales has selected Siemens Mobility to design, build and commission two signalling systems for the scheme. One will manage tram-trains running through city centre streets, while the other will operate on the Cardiff Bay line.

The contract builds on Siemens’ previous involvement in the Core Valley Lines transformation programme, which modernised signalling infrastructure across South East Wales and helped increase service frequencies on parts of the network.

The current phase of Cardiff Crossrail, known as Phase 1A, will establish Wales’ first tram network and forms part of wider plans to create faster and more integrated public transport across South East Wales.

The work is expected to take around 28 months.

Matt Kent, Director of Operations and Manufacturing for Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility UK, said Cardiff Crossrail would help improve access to jobs and opportunities while supporting the continued expansion of the South Wales Metro.

The announcement comes as Transport for Wales prepares to introduce its first tram-trains into passenger service later this summer.

The new vehicles will initially run between Pontypridd and Cardiff Bay, replacing older Class 150 trains currently operating on the route.

Test services

Training for drivers and train managers is nearing completion, with test services taking place regularly ahead of their introduction.

Transport for Wales says the fully electric tram-trains are central to delivering the Metro programme, allowing more frequent services and shorter journey times between Cardiff and the Valleys.

The vehicles are capable of operating on both traditional railway lines and future street-running tram routes, making them a key part of plans to extend the network through projects such as Cardiff Crossrail.

Dan Tipper, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Transport for Wales, said the tram-trains would help deliver the faster, more frequent services promised as part of the South Wales Metro and support a “turn-up-and-go” public transport network across the region.