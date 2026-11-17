‘Wales for a United Kingdom’ attack ‘double standards’ of ‘non-white’ Cardiff mural
Nation Cymru staff
An anti-Welsh democracy group has attacked a new mural which has appeared in Cardiff, claiming that ‘there is a weird obsession in Wales to continually display Welsh culture as non white’.
The artwork, titled ‘Saudade’, is a collaboration between Cardiff creative studio Unify Creative and artist Ophelia Dos Santos, with the mural painted by Prime Mural Arts.
Its aim is to bring “a celebration of culture, heritage and identity to the streets of Butetown”.
Wales for a United Kingdom, who refuse to reveal the identity of its founders and posters, has taken issue with the mural, however, claiming that it reflects a trend across Wales which highlights evidence of a “two tier society”
Sharing a screen shot of the mural, their image contained the words: “They’re trying to displace us of our culture to
make it easier to erase us. This is unacceptable.”
Along with the image, they added: “If this was a white person wearing African costume it would be labelled as racist miss-appropriation. It’s double standards and two tier society.
“As it happens, we don’t particularly feel offended by this mural – we actually want people living in Wales to feel proudly Welsh and to celebrate our Welsh culture, but there is a very weird obsession in Wales to continually display Welsh culture as “non white”
“Wales’ indigenous ethnic identity is white, and there is nothing wrong with that”
The post has proven popular with the page’s 93,000 followers, with the with over 900 likes and over 500 comments at the time of publishing.
One commenter wrote: “Would you see the same gesture of inclusion and acceptance of the white man and his ethnicity/religion in these other countries? I think not!!”
Another added: “I noticed last year my son was learning about mining and the Aberfan disaster. But there was a unit of work about a black miner in Cardiff – why does race get inserted into everything now? I’m sure a lot of black people must also be fed up of it.”
Another shared: “Article 8, Section 1: “Indigenous peoples and individuals have the right not to be subjected to forced assimilation or destruction of their culture.” – United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (2007).”
An art critic follower of the page added, simply: “Looks shite.”
Many came out in favour, however, with one poster writing: “I think it’s stunning. I mean is there a problem with Betty Campbell too? Cardiff has a proud heritage as a city built with a sea port, with that comes cultural diversity. It’s a strength not a weakness.”
Another added: “So people who’s ancestors have been living in Wales since the 1850’s can’t see themselves as Welsh? Does this also mean that I shouldn’t see my self as Welsh as my Grandfather came over from Ireland in the 1950’s.”
Others questioned the knowledge (and geographical location) of the poster and account holder, pointing to the diverse history of Butetown and surrounding Cardiff districts such as Tiger Bay.
Saudade
The project takes its name from the Portuguese word ‘saudade’, which describes a deep emotional longing for someone, somewhere or something that is no longer present.
The feeling has often been compared to the Welsh word ‘hiraeth’, which expresses a similar longing for home, belonging and a connection to the past. The mural explores these shared ideas, drawing attention to the different cultures and histories that contribute to Wales’ identity.
Ophelia Dos Santos, who has Cabo Verdean heritage, is a textile artist and Curator of Black History at Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales. Her work explores the connections between Welsh and Black heritage, challenging traditional perceptions of what it means to be Welsh.
The Saudade project builds on an earlier creative collaboration featuring Ophelia’s patchwork alongside the traditional Welsh hat, bringing together two distinct cultural symbols.
Unify Creative, founded by Yusuf Ismail and Shawqi Hasson, has become known for its public artwork celebrating Cardiff’s communities and multicultural identity. The studio was also behind the much-loved Butetown Mona Lisa mural, which depicts local resident Maimuna Indjai wearing a Cardiff City football shirt.
Its latest work adds another piece of public art to an area with a rich history of migration, cultural exchange and community. By bringing the Portuguese concept of saudade together with the Welsh idea of hiraeth, the mural offers a reminder that identity and belonging can be shaped by more than one culture.
The artwork also celebrates the people and stories that make Cardiff such a diverse and distinctive city.
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We should not even be platforming these far-right groups. They represent a fraction of 1% of Welsh public opinion.
These are people who believe you can never truly be Welsh/British unless your skin is white. Even if you were born here. Fortunately these repulsive quisling scum are themselves within a vanishingly small minority. If they don’t like it they could move to North Korea, very much a racially homogenous country.
Wales for a United Kingdom make up the same group of people are a that a part of no cymru registered at 10 Churchill way cardiff.
There is an easy to follow social media and companies house paper trail where every member of this hate group can be found.
A few minutes looking and anyone can find the rather dark and sinister connections this group has.
For those of us that know the history of that area, this mural is apt and beautiful.
As a proud Cardiffian and married to a beautiful African lady – I have issue with these people who want to bring division to our societies. These people live in constant fear and it’s unfounded fear. There is no ‘great replacement’. What these people need to do is spend some time in places like Butetown or Riverside. Maybe have a cup of coffee at a local cafe and mix abit. They’ll find that the people they fear – are really just like them and just want a quiet, prosperous, normal life.
“Another shared: “Article 8, Section 1: “Indigenous peoples and individuals have the right not to be subjected to forced assimilation or destruction of their culture.” – United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (2007).”
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So they are Welsh nationalists? /sarcoff
“Wales for a United Kingdom” are not a group of any sort, they are a Facebook group and nothing more. They don’t speak for anyone. Stop drawing attention to them.
‘They’re trying to displace us of our culture to make it easier to erase us’. Oh the irony in this statement (‘Welsh not’). I’m suspicious of the timing here. An anonymous, previously unheard of anti Welsh, anti non white, great replacement theorist ‘group’ appears shortly after Y Senedd hears the theory spewed out there along with London is the capital of Wales. There are too many of these hate units around but not so many that it would take long to find out who they are. Small time.
Who are this group. Expose them
Looks like Nigel has already figured this out…
I just wonder how many of their followers are actually Welsh.
Most of these racist morons don’t know what planet they are on let alone what nationality they are.
The usual semi-literate fash troll nonsense. Stop giving these creeps airtime!
Yes. Nation.Cymru should stop covering them. It only encourages them.
Cowardly Wales for the United Kingdom do irony very well. I can smell it. Nothing else, mind..
A so-called self hating ultra far-right anti-Welsh democracy group concerned about the inclusion of ethnic minorities in the story of Wales when they want to erase our Welsh language, history and Senedd in favour of a return to white anglo-Saxon Westminster direct rule. Hilarious, don’t you think?