Nation Cymru staff

An anti-Welsh democracy group has attacked a new mural which has appeared in Cardiff, claiming that ‘there is a weird obsession in Wales to continually display Welsh culture as non white’.

The artwork, titled ‘Saudade’, is a collaboration between Cardiff creative studio Unify Creative and artist Ophelia Dos Santos, with the mural painted by Prime Mural Arts.

Its aim is to bring “a celebration of culture, heritage and identity to the streets of Butetown”.

Wales for a United Kingdom, who refuse to reveal the identity of its founders and posters, has taken issue with the mural, however, claiming that it reflects a trend across Wales which highlights evidence of a “two tier society”

Sharing a screen shot of the mural, their image contained the words: “They’re trying to displace us of our culture to

make it easier to erase us. This is unacceptable.”

Along with the image, they added: “If this was a white person wearing African costume it would be labelled as racist miss-appropriation. It’s double standards and two tier society.

“As it happens, we don’t particularly feel offended by this mural – we actually want people living in Wales to feel proudly Welsh and to celebrate our Welsh culture, but there is a very weird obsession in Wales to continually display Welsh culture as “non white”

“Wales’ indigenous ethnic identity is white, and there is nothing wrong with that”

The post has proven popular with the page’s 93,000 followers, with the with over 900 likes and over 500 comments at the time of publishing.

One commenter wrote: “Would you see the same gesture of inclusion and acceptance of the white man and his ethnicity/religion in these other countries? I think not!!”

Another added: “I noticed last year my son was learning about mining and the Aberfan disaster. But there was a unit of work about a black miner in Cardiff – why does race get inserted into everything now? I’m sure a lot of black people must also be fed up of it.”

Another shared: “Article 8, Section 1: “Indigenous peoples and individuals have the right not to be subjected to forced assimilation or destruction of their culture.” – United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (2007).”

An art critic follower of the page added, simply: “Looks shite.”

Many came out in favour, however, with one poster writing: “I think it’s stunning. I mean is there a problem with Betty Campbell too? Cardiff has a proud heritage as a city built with a sea port, with that comes cultural diversity. It’s a strength not a weakness.”

Another added: “So people who’s ancestors have been living in Wales since the 1850’s can’t see themselves as Welsh? Does this also mean that I shouldn’t see my self as Welsh as my Grandfather came over from Ireland in the 1950’s.”

Others questioned the knowledge (and geographical location) of the poster and account holder, pointing to the diverse history of Butetown and surrounding Cardiff districts such as Tiger Bay.

Saudade

The project takes its name from the Portuguese word ‘saudade’, which describes a deep emotional longing for someone, somewhere or something that is no longer present.

The feeling has often been compared to the Welsh word ‘hiraeth’, which expresses a similar longing for home, belonging and a connection to the past. The mural explores these shared ideas, drawing attention to the different cultures and histories that contribute to Wales’ identity.

Ophelia Dos Santos, who has Cabo Verdean heritage, is a textile artist and Curator of Black History at Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales. Her work explores the connections between Welsh and Black heritage, challenging traditional perceptions of what it means to be Welsh.

The Saudade project builds on an earlier creative collaboration featuring Ophelia’s patchwork alongside the traditional Welsh hat, bringing together two distinct cultural symbols.

Unify Creative, founded by Yusuf Ismail and Shawqi Hasson, has become known for its public artwork celebrating Cardiff’s communities and multicultural identity. The studio was also behind the much-loved Butetown Mona Lisa mural, which depicts local resident Maimuna Indjai wearing a Cardiff City football shirt.

Its latest work adds another piece of public art to an area with a rich history of migration, cultural exchange and community. By bringing the Portuguese concept of saudade together with the Welsh idea of hiraeth, the mural offers a reminder that identity and belonging can be shaped by more than one culture.

The artwork also celebrates the people and stories that make Cardiff such a diverse and distinctive city.