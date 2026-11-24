Wales forwards coach Danny Wilson has defended the decision to omit James Botham from the Nations Championship defeat to Australia.

Flanker Botham was named player-of-the-match in Wales’ historic victory over New Zealand – their first over the All Blacks since 1953 – but was then left out of Saturday’s 29-26 defeat to Australia.

Botham became a father for the first time this week, but his subsequent omission was criticised by his dad Liam, a former Cardiff rugby player himself and son of England cricket great Lord Ian Botham.

Asked if he had seen Liam Botham’s comments, Wilson said: “No, I heard but didn’t see.

“Jim was outstanding against the All Blacks, no doubt about that, but the plan was to freshen up the squad.

“If you think what Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann have done in a Welsh jersey recently as well, we’re fortunate that we’ve got some real depth in the back row.

“With Jim, it was nothing to do with his performance. Taine Basham also played well against New Zealand (and was left out against Australia).

“It was very much about freshening the squad going into that game, and the ability to grow our squad and depth.”

Wales complete their Nations Championship programme against Japan at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday.

Head coach Steve Tandy suggested after the narrow defeat to Australia there would be rotation for their final game of the new-look competition.

Wales and Japan will face off to decide ninth place after the two sides finished fifth in the respective northern and southern hemisphere tables.

Wilson said: “There will be some changes in terms of growing the squad and the competition.

“There will be some players getting an opportunity, a little bit of freshening up.

“Some boys who played really well against New Zealand and did not play against Australia (will play).

“Our aim is to really improve this squad and grow our depth because we’ve a big year of rugby ahead of us.

“It’s balancing the short-term goals and plans of a competition like this into the Six Nations.

“But you must have one eye on your longer-term plan, and try to piece it together for the World Cup in regard of the squad.”

Tomos Williams, so influential in the historic victory over New Zealand, is available for selection.

The Saracens scrum-half was withdrawn early in the second half against Australia with a groin problem.

Japan and Wales will meet for the fifth time in 16 months on Saturday.

Wales have edged the last three games, winning by no more than nine points, and won 28-21 in unconvincing fashion in Cardiff earlier this month.

Japan have since suffered heavy defeats to England and Scotland.

Wilson said: “I’m guessing they’ll be frustrated with the score-line and elements of their performance, but they’ve shown over the long haul what they can produce.

“They will want to finish a long block of games with a better performance against us. We are fully aware of what will probably be coming.”