Wales’ Future Generations Act inspires new legislation in India

A Welsh law that protects the interests of future generations has inspired newly proposed legislation in India.

The Maharashtra Future Generations Welfare Bill has been introduced to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as a private members’ bill.

Based on Wales’ Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, the new bill proposes a Commissionerate of Future Generations to ensure government departments follow sustainable goals.

In terms of population, the Maharashtra state is almost 40 times bigger than Wales.

In January, delegates from India visited Wales on a fact-finding mission, following on from a previous visit in 2023 with the Maharashtra Legislator’s Learning Exchange Programme on Good Governance and Public Policy at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Delegates

Delegates spoke to Derek Walker, the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales and Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip Jane Hutt MS about the Act and how it works in Wales.

Then in March, as part of the launch of Wales in India, a 12-month series of events celebrating the links between the two countries, delegates from Wales visited Mumbai and, among other talks, held discussions around the future generations legislation.

Led by First Minister Eluned Morgan during her time as Minister for Health and Social Services, and Derek Walker, Welsh delegates engaged with Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Maharashtra.

These talks focused on the Well-being of Future Generations Act with the possibility of the Maharashtra state adopting a similar legislative framework.

Eluned Morgan, said: “In February, we were delighted to welcome the government of the Maharashtra state in India, which is home to some 114m people – to share our experience in becoming the first country in the world to pass into law a Well-being of Future Generations Act. The Act puts an end to short-term decision making, ensuring Ministers and public bodies consider the long-term impacts of our choices.

“I welcome the news that Maharashtra is just a step away from implementing its own version of the Act. We look forward to collaborating with our friends in the state to share learnings and help leave a positive legacy for our children, grandchildren and generations to come.”

Derek Walker said: “It’s great news that Maharashtra is taking forward its plans for a Well-being of Future Generations Act.

“The world needs both Wales and Maharashtra to act for the sake of the people not yet born who will inherit the consequences of our actions today – Wales as a small nation is showing the large part it is playing in that global mission.

“I’m proud that Wales continues to be an example in future generations thinking. Both countries will have much to share and learn from as we work together to implement the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and support current and future leaders to act now for a better tomorrow.”

Back in 2015, Wales became the first country in the world to legislate for the interests of future generations – inspiring the UN’s vision for a Special Envoy for Future Generations and other countries, from Canada and Ireland, to Scotland and Gibraltar.

Goals

The Act made it a requirement for public bodies in Wales to make decisions that meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

Ameet Satam, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Andheri (West) who introduced the bill, said: “The aim is to make the government’s decision-making and functioning aligned with the United Nations Development Programme’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“This will ensure that irrespective of the government led by any party, each department will have to follow a path that leads towards the already set goals and parameters and in line with sustainable development.”

Wales in India was launched on St David’s Day by the Welsh Government in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

For more information on Wales In India click here.

