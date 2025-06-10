Wales gears up for wheelchair squash tournament in historic first

Wales is gearing up for its first-ever wheelchair squash tournament.

Organisers say the pioneering event, scheduled for September 13th 2025 at Rhiwbina Squash Club, marks a significant stride for disability sport and inclusivity across the country.

The tournament will aim to showcase the thrilling, fast-paced nature of wheelchair squash.

Organised by Richard Plenty, disability squash coach at Rhiwbina Squash Club in collaboration with Squash Wales, it will bring together talented athletes from across Wales and beyond, demonstrating the skill, determination, and athleticism inherent in this dynamic adaptation of the traditional game.

The event promises not only fierce competition but also a vibrant atmosphere, celebrating accessibility in sport.

Squash Wales is the national governing body for squash in Wales, dedicated to promoting and developing the sport for all ages and abilities across the country.

Russell Edwards, Business Manager at Squash Wales said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to be a part of organising Wales’ first-ever wheelchair squash tournament.

“This isn’t just about the competition; it’s a powerful statement about breaking down barriers and fostering an inclusive sporting landscape in Wales.

“We believe this tournament will inspire countless individuals and lay the groundwork for regular wheelchair squash programmes and events across the nation.”

Richard Plenty, disability squash coach at Rhiwbina Squash Club said: “Bringing Wales’ first wheelchair squash tournament to Rhiwbina Squash Club is a dream come true for me.

“It’s been a journey of passion and perseverance, and I’m incredibly excited for players to showcase their immense talent and for us to highlight just how inclusive and exhilarating wheelchair squash can be. This event is a vital step in building a lasting legacy for the sport in Wales.”

The tournament structure will be a round-robin format and all entrants will get at least 2 games on the day.

Matches will commence at 9:00am and the final is expected around 4:00am, followed by presentation of medals and trophies.

Spectators are warmly invited to attend free of charge to witness this historic occasion and support the athletes.

Anyone who wishes to enter the tournament can do so by following this link.

