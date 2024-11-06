Wales ‘going round in circles’ on school improvement

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

Opposition Senedd members accused ministers of going “round and round in circles” and “making a mess” of Wales’ school system.

Cefin Campbell described a Welsh Government update on school improvement as “yet another statement of the obvious” and an admission of serious shortcomings.

Plaid Cymru’s shadow education secretary warned: “Labour in Wales have failed pupils, parents and teachers for far too long,” with GCSE results lagging England.

Mr Campbell said Welsh ministers sought the OECD’s advice three times following “worst-ever” PISA results in 2009, only to end up with even worse results in 2023.

He raised a review of the four regional consortia, the middle tier between councils and the Welsh Government, which found they were ineffective, with a new model needed.

‘Doubling down’

Mr Campbell said: “A government going round and round in circles does not lead to pupil progress. We need to support teachers to do what they do best.”

The former lecturer explained that school reserves stood at £301m three years ago but, at the current rate of decline, could fall to a deficit of -£71m by 2026.

He said: “Schools are facing unprecedented and precipitous budgetary challenges and it’s time Labour makes good on its promise on more money for schools in Wales immediately.”

Tom Giffard accused Welsh ministers of “doubling down on more of the same … ideologically driven solutions that got us into this mess in the first place”.

The Conservatives’ shadow education secretary warned: “Instead of raising standards, the evidence suggests that Labour’s approach will only lower them.”

‘Unfunded’

Referring to PISA results, he said: “We have the worst educational standards anywhere in the UK … it’s been that way in every single subject every single time we’ve been assessed.”

Mr Giffard welcomed confirmation of a 5.5% pay rise for teachers but cautioned that schools are having to make roles redundant, put off works or withdraw subjects to make ends meet.

“In that context, the last thing our schools need is an unfunded pay settlement,” he said.

Mr Giffard, a former teaching assistant in a Welsh-language primary school, called for other school staff beyond teachers to also receive a 5.5% raise.

In a statement to the Senedd on November 5, Lynne Neagle did not shy away from the challenges as she set out key improvement priorities.

‘Not good enough’

Wales’ education secretary welcomed a slight increase in attendance this academic year from 91.4% to 92% but accepted rates remain “nowhere near good enough”.

“I want to see a much bigger improvement” she said, with too much variation between councils, year groups and pupils from different backgrounds.

Ms Neagle, who was appointed in March, announced a new ministerial advisory group and an extra £1.1m this year aimed at driving up attainment.

The education secretary told the Senedd she is considering more international benchmarking by participating in the TIMSS and PILRS studies.

She said the 5.5% pay rise will be backdated to the start of the school year urgently.

Refuting suggestions of an ideology-driven approach, she said: “That is simply not the way that I work. My only interest in doing this job is to deliver for children and young people.”

