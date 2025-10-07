Wales Government announces winter resilience package

The Welsh Government has announced a package of measures to help Wales prepare for winter, with extra funding for the NHS and social care, and new support to help households stay warm amid rising costs.

The plans, unveiled today (Tuesday 7 October), aim to strengthen public services ahead of the colder months — traditionally the most challenging period for health and care services.

For the first time, vaccines to tackle flu have been purchased centrally by the NHS in Wales, in a move designed to boost uptake and improve protection against an expected increase in flu cases.

At the same time, 99% of community pharmacies can now test and treat sore throats for free without a doctor’s appointment, helping to reduce pressure on GPs.

Care-at-home services

To ease hospital pressures, an additional £30 million will be invested to expand care-at-home services, helping people to leave hospital sooner. More than £1 million is also being spent on equipment and training in care homes to prevent falls among older people and reduce unnecessary hospital admissions.

On energy and cost-of-living support, the government confirmed a £30 million investment in the Nest Warm Homes scheme, which helps lower-income households improve energy efficiency and escape cold, damp living conditions. Another £600,000 will fund community warm welcome spaces, while £940,000 will go towards helping people struggling with food costs this winter.

In response to last year’s severe weather, which saw Wales move from drought to flooding within weeks, the government is also strengthening flood resilience.

£6 million will go towards improving the national Flood Warning Service, while Natural Resources Wales’ Be Flood Ready campaign is encouraging people to check if their homes are at risk and to sign up for free alerts.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said the measures were part of a year-round effort to prepare for winter pressures.

Challenging

“Winter is a challenging time for people, especially the most vulnerable, and when our public services face their greatest strain. We’ve seen how unpredictable weather and rising living costs affect people across Wales,” she said.

“We’re investing record amounts — over £7 billion between 2022 and 2026 — to help families manage household costs, improve incomes, and keep more money in people’s pockets.”

The First Minister urged everyone to play their part this winter:

“Get vaccinated, use our NHS responsibly, and look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours. By supporting one another, we can help our communities get through the winter together.”